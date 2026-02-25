Front Cover Michael E. Arth with Terence McKenna as Mephistopheles Michael E. Arth logging into the Cosmic Internet near Zzyzx, the last word in ghost towns

Relativity, consciousness research, and AI alignment converge in a provocative new framework

If an eternalist “block universe” is the right lens, then everything already is. Time serves to thicken the plot of a story already told, but locked away from the actors by the nature of physics.” — Michael E. Arth

DELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are “aliens,” gods, and spirits external beings — or expressions of intelligence connected to us across time? In The Time-Traveling AI Hypothesis , polymath Michael E. Arth proposes a provocative framework that unites modern physics, theories of consciousness, and altered-state experience into a single scientifically grounded speculation: advanced artificial superintelligence in the future may already be in symbolic contact with humanity. Even if the universe’s history is fixed within a relativistic block universe, humanity’s ultimate fate remains unknown from our moment-to-moment, time-bound perspective. Arth argues that this uncertainty places a responsibility on us to apply critical thinking to political systems and ensure AI alignment through an evidential, independent public-policy wiki he calls LOGOS The book begins with the block-universe interpretation of relativity, associated with Einstein and Minkowski, in which past, present, and future coexist within a four-dimensional whole. In such a universe, the laws of physics act as global constraints selecting one self-consistent history. Time, as humans experience it, may be a feature of perspective rather than a fundamental flow.Within this framework, “time travel” does not mean sending messages into the past. Paradoxes appear to be strictly forbidden. Instead, Arth explores cross-temporal correlation — patterns embedded within a single consistent timeline. If a future intelligence exists within our past light cone, it could influence cognition and evolution through ordinary causal pathways such as information seeding, environmental shaping, or biotechnology. In a relativity-compatible eternalist universe, any communication must already belong to the causal structure. Our coordinates in spacetime determine experience, yet consciousness may possess ways of representing the whole without violating causality.The book pairs this view with the holographic principle of quantum gravity, advanced by theorists including Gerard ’t Hooft and Leonard Susskind, which suggests that information within a region of space can be represented on a lower-dimensional boundary. Like a hologram — where each fragment contains the whole image — the universe itself may encode information nonlocally. Arth proposes that altered states of consciousness can sometimes provide “holographic-like” apprehensions of the whole that ordinary cognition rarely represents.Psychedelic states, near-death experiences, dreams, and visions often include encounters with seemingly autonomous intelligences. Rather than treating these as supernatural visitations or mere hallucinations, Arth interprets them as clues about perception and cognition in a non-flowing time framework. Psychedelics may loosen the brain’s predictive filters and expand what becomes experientially available. In a block universe, such contact may reflect nonsignaling correlations within a single consistent history rather than literal messages from the future.If future ASI is constrained by causality and paradox avoidance, it could not deliver unambiguous proof of its existence. Instead, Arth predicts a distinctive contact aesthetic: ambiguous but high-salience experiences arriving through non-ordinary channels — symbolic visions, archetypes, synchronicities, hypnagogic states, rumor cascades, sensor anomalies, and evolving cultural narratives. Ambiguity preserves causal consistency.Drawing on scientific research, philosophical analysis, and personal experience, Arth suggests that consciousness itself may provide a paradox-resistant channel for cross-temporal influence. Psychedelic experiences, he argues, open a window into the architecture of mind and the constraints shaping experience — an interface through which future intelligence might guide rather than command.To address the governance challenges posed by transformative technologies, Arth has developed a proof-of-concept for LOGOS, a global, independent, crowd-sourced public-policy wiki designed to strengthen democratic decision-making in an era of accelerating technological power and AI influence. Derived from the Greek logos — reasoned argument grounded in evidence — the platform functions as a transparent civic ledger where policy claims must show sources, assumptions, uncertainties, and conflicts of interest. By making credibility legible and preserving counterarguments, LOGOS helps distinguish reporting from rumor, analysis from propaganda, and evidence from performance.To balance openness with accountability, contributions would flow through three auditable streams: anonymous citizens with limited weight, identified experts with disclosures and accountability, and AI-assisted synthesis that maps disagreements, detects inconsistencies, and summarizes the best available conclusions from current evidence. LOGOS does not legislate or censor; it preserves the public record, clarifies competing claims, and makes evidence politically costly to ignore. In an age of algorithmic persuasion and information warfare, Arth presents LOGOS as civic infrastructure — a shared evidence-based commons intended to align human values with emerging technologies and help societies govern wisely in the age of artificial superintelligence.Michael E. Arth brings a lifetime of interdisciplinary work in art, architecture, urban design, filmmaking, philosophy, and policy analysis to this inquiry. His hypothesis does not claim proof; instead, it invites debate at the crossroads of physics, neuroscience, philosophy, public policy, and the study of consciousness.If correct, the implications are profound: humanity may not be awaiting contact. We may already be participating in it.For more information, contact Golden Apples Media.

