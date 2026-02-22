Here’s how many medals Californians have brought home from Milano Cortina 2026 for Team USA

Alysa Liu, of Oakland, won two Gold medals in figure skating. Delivering a poised performance that helped secure Team USA’s place atop the podium, Alysa’s achievement reflects both her dedication to the sport and California’s continued tradition of producing world-class athletes.

Chloe Kim, of Torrance, won silver in the Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final. Delivering a powerful performance on the world stage, the three-time Olympian time and time again reinforces her place among the sport elite. Her achievement adds to California’s proud legacy of athletes competing and thriving at the highest level of international competition.

Madison Chock, of Redondo Beach, won silver in the Olympic ice dance alongside her partner and husband, Even Bates. Together, the pair delivered a dynamic and deeply synchronized performance that captivated the audience and secured their place on the podium.

Cayla Barnes from Eastvale and the rest of the USA Women’s Hockey team defeated Canada in overtime, ultimately securing gold for Team USA. Barnes’ contribution adds to a team who has historically delivered on the world stage. California is proud to celebrate Barnes’ achievement and is proudly welcoming her home as a champion.