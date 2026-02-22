Submit Release
Here’s how many medals Californians have brought home from Milano Cortina 2026 for Team USA

Alysa Liu, of Oakland, won two Gold medals in figure skating. Delivering a poised performance that helped secure Team USA’s place atop the podium, Alysa’s achievement reflects both her dedication to the sport and California’s continued tradition of producing world-class athletes.

Chloe Kim, of Torrance, won silver in the Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final. Delivering a powerful performance on the world stage, the three-time Olympian time and time again reinforces her place among the sport elite. Her achievement adds to California’s proud legacy of athletes competing and thriving at the highest level of international competition.

Madison Chock, of Redondo Beach, won silver in the Olympic ice dance alongside her partner and husband, Even Bates. Together, the pair delivered a dynamic and deeply synchronized performance that captivated the audience and secured their place on the podium.

Cayla Barnes from Eastvale and the rest of the USA Women’s Hockey team defeated Canada in overtime, ultimately securing gold for Team USA. Barnes’ contribution adds to a team who has historically delivered on the world stage. California is proud to celebrate Barnes’ achievement and is proudly welcoming her home as a champion.

 

Name 

Sport 

Town 

Amelia Hurt

Alpine Skiing

Carnelian Bay

Jen Lee

Sled Hockey

Daly City

Cayla Barnes

Ice Hockey

Eastvale

Spencer Akira Howe

Figure Skating

Los Angeles

Kate Gray

Freestyle Skiing

Mammoth Lakes

Alysa Liu

Figure Skating

Oakland

Bryce Bennett

Alpine Skiing

Palisades Tahoe

Joanne Reid

Biathlon

Palo Alto

Bea Kim

Snowboarding

Palos Verdes

Madison Chock

Figure Skating

Redondo Beach

Kate Delson

Para Snowboarding

San Diego

Nina O’Brien

Alpine Skiing

San Francisco

Anthony Ponomarenko

Figure Skating

San Jose

Azaria Hill

Bobsled

Santa Clarita

Keely Cashman

Alpine Skiing

Strawberry

JC Schoonmaker

Cross-country Skiing

Tahoe City

Chloe Kim

Snowboarding

Torrance

Abby Winterberger

Freestyle Skiing

Truckee

Hahna Norman

Snowboarding

Truckee

Hanna Percy

Snowboarding

Truckee

Maddie Mastro

Snowboarding

Wrightwood

