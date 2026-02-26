DC BLACK PRIDE 2026 THEME REVEAL SET FOR INTIMATE, HIGH-ENERGY “SPEAKEASY HAPPY HOUR” IN WASHINGTON, DC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Black Equity will unveil the 2026 theme for DC Black Pride during a speakeasy-style happy hour at 6 p.m. Monday, March 2 at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW, Washington, DC 20024. The event launches the public countdown to DC Black Pride Weekend and begins rolling out key announcements for the DC Black Pride 2026. Admission is complimentary with RSVP.Founded in 1991 in response to the HIV/AIDS crisis affecting Black LGBTQ+ communities, DC Black Pride ignited what became the global Black Pride movement. For more than three decades, the annual Memorial Day weekend gathering in Washington has served as both celebration and intervention, centering health equity, cultural expression and economic empowerment. Despite progress in LGBTQ+ rights, Black LGBTQ+ communities continue to face disproportionate barriers in health care, housing, employment and safety.The 2026 theme will be introduced by the Center for Black Equity as part of a broader vision that honors the movement’s legacy while addressing its current challenges. Organizers say the direction will reflect the creativity, resilience, and cultural force of Black LGBTQ+ communities without losing sight of the responsibility to protect and sustain the institutions built over decades.Full details will be shared during the March 2 program.Across the country, Black Pride organizations are confronting significant financial strain. Shrinking sponsorships, reduced philanthropic investment, and rising production costs have forced some celebrations to scale back. Others have shut down entirely. Leaders warn that when a Black Pride disappears, the loss extends beyond a weekend event. It erodes a trusted space for visibility, wellness resources, cultural affirmation, and economic activity within Black LGBTQ+ communities.The March 2 program will feature performances by Sherri Amouré and Keith Angelo, music by DJ Big Sexy, and will be hosted by Anthony Oakes.The Center for Black Equity will also announce the Opening Reception headliner and preview select programming for the Memorial Day weekend celebration. Complimentary drinks and light fare will be available for attendees.DC Black Pride is a program of the Center for Black Equity, which supports and strengthens Black Pride organizations worldwide. Organizers say the 2026 season will balance cultural celebration with institutional stewardship, reinforcing the foundation of the movement while positioning it for the future.RSVP information is available at centerforblackequity.org/reveal.About DC Black PrideFounded in 1991, DC Black Pride is the longest-running Black Pride celebration in the world. Produced by the Center for Black Equity, it serves as a cornerstone of Black LGBTQ+ culture, advocacy, economic empowerment, and wellness programming locally and globally.About the Center for Black EquityThe Center for Black Equity is an international organization dedicated to supporting and uplifting Black LGBTQ+ Pride organizers and communities worldwide through funding, capacity-building, and advocacy initiatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.