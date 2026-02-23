GLW MEDICAL CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS MIS SOLUTIONS, INTRODUCES GLW SABRE™ MIS BUNION CORRECTION SYSTEM

Achieving and maintaining reduction shortens the MIS learning curve. Every GLW Medical MIS system is engineered for user‑friendly, reproducible surgical results, with more systems coming soon.” — Gavin Ripp, DPM, a member of the Company’s Surgeon Design Team said

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLW, Inc. (“GLW Medical” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic extremity and trauma surgery, today announced a preview of its forthcoming GLW Sabre™ (the “System”) MIS bunion correction system, an innovative, guided instrumentation and implant platform.The System allows for percutaneous keyhole incisions designed to reduce postoperative pain and swelling, helps patients return to their active lives more quickly, and is built around a patent‑pending design. The Company will preview this system at the 2026 American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) Annual Scientific Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking place February 24-26.GLW Sabre is engineered to enhance precision, efficiency, and consistency in minimally invasive distal metatarsal osteotomy, the procedure used for bunion (hallux valgus) correction. Developed in collaboration with leading orthopedic and podiatric foot and ankle surgeons, and powered by otholucent technology, the System offers an early preview of the next evolution in GLW Medical’s expanding minimally invasive surgery (MIS) portfolio. It reflects the Company’s commitment to delivering purpose‑built, surgeon‑focused solutions that advance minimally invasive foot and ankle care.Every component of the System is purpose built to streamline MIS bunion correction. The fully guided instrumentation platform comes Case Ready™, eliminating the need for cleaning and reprocessing. Constructed from strong, ortholucent materials, it provides durability and excellent visibility under imaging. Its optimized, low‑profile design avoids bulky or complex tools, enabling smoother workflow. The sterile, single‑use guide preserves an unobstructed surgical field and supports precise percutaneous keyhole fixation, ensuring controlled, accurate correction while minimizing soft‑tissue disruption.“We are accelerating our MIS leadership in foot & ankle, and the preview of our new GLW Sabre System marks another decisive step forward. This system expands our ability to treat more hallux valgus patients with true consistency and precision. Our design surgeons and engineering team have built a reproducible, minimally invasive solution that delivers clear, measurable advantages for both patients and surgeons,” said Vadim Gurevich, President and CEO of GLW Medical.--------------------KEY FEATURES--------------------METATARSAL TRAJECTORY GUIDE: A stabilized outrigger and parallel pin guide architecture reduces parallax, aligning targeting pins to the metatarsal axis for controlled K wire and implant trajectory.TRI PLANAR CORRECTION VISUALIZATION: A unique AP targeting arm and stacked pins confirm true AP imaging for accurate visualization of tri planar correction, enabling precise adjustment of distal metatarsal articular angle (DMAA), lateral translation and rotation, and fixing the correction in one simple step.IMPLANT TARGETER: Purpose aligned drill and screw guide interfaces maintain consistent implant paths without skiving, while cannulated chamfered screws sit flush to minimize soft tissue irritation.PRESERVING MOBILITY: By avoiding joint fusion and limiting postoperative stiffness, the minimally invasive approach with highly controlled fragment manipulation may help reduce complications.--------------------CREED EDGE™--------------------The System integrates GLW Medical’s Creed Edge™ patented ortholucent design, offering radiotranslucent properties that enhance visualization of bony structures during imaging. It pairs this with TriTip self‑drilling technology to deliver strong initial purchase, controlled cortical entry, and reliable self‑starting performance.Each implant features a curved chamfered head that sits flush with the bone and incorporates the largest cannulation and K‑wire diameter per screw size on the market, reducing skiving and enabling smoother wire advancement. A constant thread pitch helps maintain alignment and prevent capital fragment rotation, while two proximally placed Creed Edge anchor implants provide cortical‑level strength and enhanced derotational stability. Together, they create a precise and reliable percutaneous fixation construct that supports consistent, reproducible results.Limited market release of the GLW Sabre MIS bunion correction system is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2026.ABOUT GLW MEDICALGLW Medical is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic extremity and trauma surgery. By combining traditional and minimally invasive techniques with advanced manufacturing, including 3D printing and proprietary ortholucent technology, GLW Medical develops implants and instruments intended to support surgical efficiency and facilitate patient recovery.

