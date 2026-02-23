Investment, Artificial Intelligence, Market, Robotics and Technology: Japan Business Inspection Service Launch

Booth-building by AI: Supporting exhibits in Tokyo Big Sight and Makuhari Messe Arranging conventions and finding partners in Japan for Kazakhstan School Officials Providing comprehensive support for educational inspections by Kazakhstan national government for Kazakhstan School Officials Booth management: Expertise in enabling business negotiations by providing interpreters and support services Tourism support: Sightseeing assistance in between work, interpretation accommodation and travel arrangements including visa support.

SBJAPAN Inc. launches a one-stop Japan business inspection and partnership support service for overseas governments and enterprises.

CHUO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBJAPAN Inc. (Head Office: Chuo City, Tokyo; CEO Director: Hideki Nakamoto) has officially launched the “Japan Business Inspection & Attend Support Service for Overseas Governments and Enterprises” (tentative name), providing one-stop support for business inspections in Japan and partnership facilitation for overseas government agencies, educational institutions, and corporations.

The service goes beyond interpretation and travel arrangements to deliver fully customized plans aimed at practical collaboration, market entry into Japan, and the realization of operational-level partnerships with Japanese companies and local governments.

Background of the Service Launch

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, global interest in the Japanese market has risen again, particularly across Asia and the Middle East. Demand for inspections in Japan has rapidly increased across all sectors, including market entry, business alliances with Japanese companies, educational and technological exchange, investment, and startup collaboration.

However, overseas organizations seeking collaboration with Japan face several challenges:

・Difficulty identifying a practical contact point in Japan capable of agile coordination

・Limited understanding of Japan’s administrative structures, systems, and business customs

・Inability to translate inspection visits into concrete business outcomes or partnerships

Leveraging more than 20 years of experience in tourism, regional revitalization, and government collaboration throughout Japan, as well as business experience across 56 countries, SBJAPAN Inc. has initiated this service.

Main Service Offerings

1. Business and Investment Support

-Matching with Japanese companies and startups

-Research and negotiation support for potential partners

-Support for entry into the Japanese market and franchise development

-Startup investment support

-Market research and marketing assistance

2. Education, Government, and International Exchange Support

-Inspection visits and partnership facilitation for universities, colleges of technology, and vocational schools

-Program design for government and municipal inspections and exchange initiatives

-Planning and operation of sister school partnerships and international exchange projects

3. Inspection, Exhibition, Tourism, and Medical Support

-Planning and management of business inspection programs

-Support for exhibiting at trade shows in Japan

-Tourism market research and route planning

-Planning and implementation support for medical tourism

4. Operational Support

-Visa acquisition and reception assistance

-Arrangement of accommodation and public transportation (via partner travel agencies)

-Interpretation, on-site attendance, and local coordination

Past Achievements and Future Outlook

In the Republic of Kazakhstan, SBJAPAN Inc. arranged inspection visits for 20 universities and colleges of technology nationwide to Japanese universities, colleges of technology, and vocational schools, supporting sister school agreements, student exchange, and educational program collaboration.

In Taiwan, support was provided for exhibition operations in the AI and robotics sectors for government bodies and related institutions, resulting in business partnerships between Taiwanese startups and Japanese companies.

In Australia, the company facilitated matching with Japanese buyers and supported marketing and sales channel development for the Japanese market.

In addition, numerous international business support projects have been conducted across Asia and Oceania in the fields of government, education, and corporate collaboration.

During the current fiscal year, with a focus on Hong Kong, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia, and over the next three years globally, the company aims to:

Establish partnerships with government and educational institutions in more than 10 countries

Implement more than 50 Japan inspection projects annually

Create international collaborations with more than 100 Japanese municipalities and companies

Through these initiatives, SBJAPAN Inc. seeks to build a Japan-based international business hub.

Company Overview

Company Name: SBJAPAN Inc,

CEO: Hideki Nakamoto

Location: 2F Ginza Otake Bidence, 1-22-11 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

URL: https://sb-ja.jp/for_english

Japanese website: https://www.sb-ja.jp

Contact Information

Contact: Hideki Nakamoto

Email: info@sb-ja.jp

