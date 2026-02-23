Gaiea & Cosmic Choir Bring International Sanskrit Mantra Concert to Amsterdam

Gaiea and the Cosmic Choir in Italy

Global singers gather for July 11, 2026 concert blending Sanskrit mantra and collective chant

When you speak to people, they may not hear it, but when you sing it, it goes straight to the heart.” — Gaiea Sanskrit

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An international ensemble of singers will gather in the heart of Amsterdam this summer as British vocalist and Sanskrit scholar Gaiea Sanskrit brings her Cosmic Choir to the historic English Reformed Church on July 11, 2026.

The concert marks a rare opportunity to experience live sacred Sanskrit mantra in one of Amsterdam’s oldest church spaces. Participants from many countries will come together for a retreat culminating in a public performance that combines ancient chant traditions with contemporary vocal composition.

Founded in 2021, the Cosmic Choir brings together singers from across Europe and beyond in an annual collaborative project directed by Gaiea. Each year features newly developed arrangements of traditional Sanskrit mantras alongside original English compositions. The 2026 programme centres on the theme Love, Light and Unity — expressed in Sanskrit as Prema, Jyotih and Advaita.

The performance will include call-and-response elements, inviting the audience to actively participate. Rooted in centuries-old chant traditions, this format transforms the concert into a shared sonic experience rather than a conventional recital.

Gaiea Sanskrit began studying Sanskrit at the age of four and later studied Sanskrit at the University of Oxford, in addition to studying Music. Her work bridges classical Indian philosophical traditions and contemporary sacred music. “When you speak to people, they may not hear it, but when you sing it, it goes straight to the heart,” says Gaiea.

In addition to her live performances, Gaiea created the interview series Sanskrit Pilgrimage, conducting more than 100 in-depth conversations with scholars and practitioners of Sanskrit and spiritual philosophy. The series is available as video and podcast content and reaches a substantial global online audience.

The venue adds historical resonance to the event. The English Reformed Church, located at the Begijnhof in central Amsterdam, dates back to the early 17th century. In 2007, the 400th anniversary was celebrated there in the presence of HM Queen Elizabeth II, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, and HM Queen Beatrix. In 2024, Gaiea recorded her EP Prayer Songs in this church, which is known for its intimate acoustics.

With growing global interest in sacred sound, mantra meditation and Sanskrit chanting, the Amsterdam concert reflects a broader cultural movement exploring the intersection of music, mindfulness and collective voice.

________________________________________

Event Details

Gaiea and the Cosmic Choir – Amsterdam Concert

📍 English Reformed Church, Begijnhof, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

📅 Saturday July 11, 2026

🕒 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM

🎟 Tickets: €25

