Data Airflow Promotes Josh Bennett to Chief Operating Officer, Strengthening Leadership Amid Rapid Growth in AI Market

Josh has been instrumental in building the operational foundation that allows us to deliver on the most complex projects in the industry.” — Eric Sonner, Chief Executive Officer, Data Airflow

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Airflow, a leader in mechanical systems engineering for AI and high-performance computing datacenters, today announced the promotion of Josh Bennett to Chief Operating Officer. Bennett previously served as Director of Business Operations, where he played a central role in scaling the company's project delivery capabilities to meet surging demand from hyperscale operators.

The promotion comes as Data Airflow continues to expand its footprint in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure sector, supporting some of the industry's most demanding cooling and mechanical system deployments.

"Josh has been instrumental in building the operational foundation that allows us to deliver on the most complex projects in the industry," said Eric Sonner, CEO of Data Airflow. "His ability to align teams, streamline execution, and maintain our standards of excellence made this promotion a natural next step. As COO, he'll be essential to how we scale and serve our clients in the years ahead."

As COO, Bennett will oversee day-to-day operations, project execution, and cross-functional coordination as the company continues its growth trajectory. His expanded role reflects Data Airflow's investment in operational leadership to support increasingly sophisticated AI and HPC infrastructure requirements.

"Stepping into this role is an honor and a responsibility I don't take lightly," said Bennett. "We've built something special here — a team that delivers when the stakes are highest. I'm focused on making sure we continue to operate at that level as we grow, and that every client gets the precision and reliability they expect from Data Airflow."

Carl Rushbridge, Chief Financial Officer, emphasized the operational impact Bennett has already made. "Josh's leadership has directly contributed to our ability to take on larger, more complex engagements while maintaining the discipline that keeps us financially strong. Having him in this role gives us confidence as we pursue the next phase of growth."

Bennett joined Data Airflow in January 2025 and quickly established himself as a key leader within the organization. Prior to joining the company, he served as a Project Manager at ACCO Engineered Systems, where he managed mechanical and DDC controls projects for Federal clients and led retrofit and core service initiatives for commercial customers.



About Data Airflow

Data Airflow specializes in mission-critical mechanical systems for datacenters, with a focus on AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. The company partners with hyperscale operators and enterprise clients to deliver precision-engineered cooling and mechanical solutions that meet the demanding requirements of next-generation compute environments. For more information, visit https://dataairflow.com.

