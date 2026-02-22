The Reunion Resort Villas & Diamante Country Club Golf Stay’n’Play Diamond Package & Event Venue in Hot Springs Village

The Reunion Resort Villas, Hot Springs Village Diamond Golf Package from The Reunion Resort Villas and Diamante Country Club Book Your Corporate Event with The Reunion Resort Villas and Diamante Country Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reunion Resort Villas , in partnership with Diamante Country Club, is pleased to announce the launch of the Golf Stay’n’Play Diamond Package, along with the formal introduction of their enhanced corporate event venue offerings in Hot Springs Village.Designed for golfers and leisure travelers seeking an elevated experience, the Stay’n’Play Diamond Package delivers exceptional value at only $749 and includes:• Exclusive access to Diamante Country Club• A 2-night stay for two at The Reunion Resort Villas• One round of golf for two at the Diamante Golf Course• A $100 dining card from Diamante Country Club• Free golf cart rental provided by The Reunion Resort VillasIn addition to this new package, The Reunion Resort Villas and Diamante Country Club are unveiling expanded corporate event capabilities, making Hot Springs Village an outstanding destination for meetings and retreats. Together, they offer a seamless blend of productivity, luxury, and relaxation, ideal for:• Leadership Summits• Strategic Retreats• Board Meetings• Team-building Getaways• Workcations• Continued Medical Education Conferences• Workshops and other corporate gatheringsCorporate groups will enjoy spacious indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, exquisite dining and customized catering, and comfortable, upscale accommodations at The Reunion Resort Villas. Attendees also gain access to championship golf, tennis, pickleball, and a refreshing outdoor pool—ensuring ample opportunities to unwind and connect after productive sessions.“With a variety of options tailored to corporate needs and a stunning environment, The Reunion Resort Villas partnered with Diamante Country Club makes Hot Springs Village the perfect destination for executive gatherings,” said Brandon Tedder, Owner, The Reunion Resort Villas. “We are committed to providing everything necessary for an exceptional experience.”Organizations looking to elevate their next corporate event or golf-focused retreat are encouraged to book now to secure preferred dates and experience all that Hot Springs Village has to offer.### About The Reunion Resort VillasThe Reunion Resort Villas offers the best getaway golf experience in the South, where extraordinary golf begins with an extraordinary stay. Designed for those who appreciate the finer side of the game, the private luxury villas blend comfort, elegance, and true Southern hospitality, creating the ideal home base for time on the links. Whether traveling as a couple, gathering with family, hosting a corporate retreat, or planning a dedicated golf escape, The Reunion offers a refined setting where every detail harmonizes to elevate the experience on and off the course.

