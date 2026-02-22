MSI² Highlights the Strategic Expertise of Senior Fellow Joseph Hage in Middle Eastern Affairs and Counterterrorism

Joseph Hage

He has more than three decades of experience in Middle Eastern geopolitics, terrorism analysis, and policy advocacy

Joseph Hage carries a perfect combination of operational experience, policy expertise, and regional knowledge that greatly bolsters our analytical capabilities” — Dr. Rafael Marrero

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²) highlights the contributions of Joseph E. Hage, Senior Fellow in Middle Eastern Affairs and Counterterrorism, whose decades of experience in U.S. foreign policy, regional political analysis, and international security strengthen the Institute’s research and global engagement.Hage brings more than 30 years of experience in Middle Eastern geopolitics, policy advocacy, and terrorism analysis. His expertise provides MSI² with critical insight into asymmetric threats, regional dynamics, and the evolving security environment shaping global and hemispheric stability.Joseph Hage is the Executive Director of the American Lebanese Policy Institute–Political Action Committee and previously held leadership roles as President of the American Lebanese Coalition and Chairman of the Lebanese-American Kataeb organization. Since 1992, he has been actively engaged in U.S. policy advocacy on Middle Eastern affairs, contributing to significant legislative and diplomatic initiatives on regional security and sovereignty.He played a crucial role in advancing the Syria Accountability and Lebanon Sovereignty Restoration Act, which enabled U.S. sanctions against the Syrian regime for its support of terrorist organizations. He also contributed to efforts supporting United Nations Security Council resolutions 1559, 1595, 1640, and 1701, including UNSCR 1559, which helped trigger the Cedar Revolution and the redeployment of Syrian forces from Lebanon after three decades of occupation.As part of his continued work in regional security analysis, Hage delivers confidential briefings and analytical reports on Middle Eastern developments, especially regarding Lebanon, to U.S. government institutions, including the State Department, Department of Defense, and National Security Council. His operational background includes experience in guerrilla anti-terrorism warfare, and he is a combat-wounded veteran.Hage serves as an admitted expert witness in U.S. immigration courts for political asylum cases and is a certified interpreter in Arabic and Spanish. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Florida International University and an Associate degree in Business Administration from the Holy Spirit University of Lebanon.A multilingual communicator fluent in French, Arabic, English and Spanish, Hage regularly appears as a political analyst across major international media outlets, including CNN, Al Arabiya, France 24, NTN24, Mega TV, América TeVé, and the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation. He has also lectured on radical Islam, jihadist movements, and regional security threats at the University of Miami, Florida International University, and Florida Atlantic University.Dr. Rafael Marrero, Chief Economist and Founder of MSI², emphasized the strategic value of Hage’s contributions to the Institute’s mission:“Joseph Hage carries a perfect combination of operational experience, policy expertise, and regional knowledge that greatly bolsters our analytical capabilities. His understanding of Middle Eastern security and asymmetric threats provides a critical view for our research on global stability and geopolitics.”At MSI², Hage’s expertise improves the Institute’s research on global security trends and geopolitical competition, providing strategic perspectives that inform policymakers, analysts, and the public.The Miami Strategic Intelligence InstituteThe Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute is a nonpartisan, conservative think tank dedicated to strategic analysis, international security, geopolitical competition, defense, economics, and technological innovation, with a focus on the Western Hemisphere.

