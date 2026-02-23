Pairidex Secures Lead Investment from BioGenerator Ventures for the Launch of New Highly Sensitive MRD Test for Leukemia

Reducing Uncertainty in the Care and Treatment of Blood Cancer

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pairidex , an emerging leader in leukemia detection, today announced a lead investment from BioGenerator Ventures that will enable the launch of FusionMRD™, a new personalized, RNA-based assay for the monitoring of measurable residual disease (MRD) in fusion-driven hematological malignancies.FusionMRD™ is commercially available as a laboratory developed test (LDT) for personalized gene fusion MRD detection, offering a cost-effective assay with a 0.001% (1:100,000) limit of detection from peripheral blood and a rapid turnaround time. FusionMRD™ addresses a large unmet need in acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive hematological malignancy with poor prognostication tools. For these patients, their initial response to therapy is one of the strongest predictors of long-term survival. That response has typically been assessed through invasive bone marrow biopsy and flow cytometry, which can miss residual disease and lead to treatment decisions based on incomplete information. As a result, AML continues to carry a five-year survival rate of just 33%.Pairidex is advancing FusionMRD as a personalized test to enable accurate MRD detection for the ~50% of hematological malignancies driven by gene fusions. Testing utilizes digital PCR technology and is performed in the Pairidex CLIA certified laboratory using their CAP accredited test.“This financing from BioGenerator Ventures and other investors in the ongoing Series Seed financing round will help to bring FusionMRD™ to the clinic, enabling more accurate, real-time treatment decisions for patients,” said Andrew Young, MD, PhD, CSO and Cofounder of Pairidex. “We are excited to continue our partnership with BioGenerator Ventures as we pursue our mission to reduce uncertainty in the care and treatment of blood cancer.”Learn more about Pairidex Inc. Learn more about BioGenerator VenturesMedia Contact:Andrew Young, CSOandrew@pairidex.comBusiness Contact:Paul Kortschak, CEOpaul@pairidex.com

