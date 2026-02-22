Top golfers and stakeholders accuse PGTI of political bias and opaque auction practices, claiming 72 The League threatens the future of Indian professional golf

DELHI, INDIA, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recent player auction for 72 The League, organized under the framework of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), has generated significant discussion within the Indian golfing community.While the league represents an important commercial and structural step forward for Indian golf — introducing a franchise-based format and team competition model & some stakeholders have expressed concerns regarding clarity of process, governance communication, and alignment with performance metrics.Several players and industry observers have publicly and privately indicated that greater transparency around selection criteria, franchise representation, and auction procedures would strengthen confidence in the league’s long-term credibility.It is important to note that these concerns represent perceptions within sections of the golfing ecosystem and do not constitute formal allegations of misconduct. However, stakeholders believe that perception plays a critical role in emerging sports structures, particularly in disciplines like golf that rely heavily on integrity and merit-based progression.Indian professional golf operates within a relatively small but highly disciplined ecosystem. Players invest significant personal resources into rankings, tour performance, and competitive consistency. As such, many athletes emphasize the importance of clearly defined and publicly articulated criteria that connect rankings, recent form, and player valuation within league structures.Industry observers also note that franchise-based sports formats in India have historically succeeded when governance processes are visibly structured, transparent, and merit-aligned. In this context, stakeholders suggest that enhanced communication from league organizers could reinforce trust among players, sponsors, and fans.Sponsors and commercial partners often evaluate sports properties based on governance standards, structural clarity, and long-term sustainability. For Indian golf, still in a growth phase maintaining strong institutional credibility remains critical.The broader call emerging from within the golfing community is not adversarial. Rather, it reflects a desire to see the league succeed on a foundation of transparency, accountability, and merit-driven opportunity.Stakeholders state that constructive dialogue between players, franchise representatives, and governing authorities could further strengthen the ecosystem and ensure that Indian golf continues its upward trajectory.The sentiment being voiced is simple:• Clear communication• Transparent processes• Merit-based progressionAs Indian sport continues to evolve, the golfing community hopes this moment becomes an opportunity to reinforce governance standards and build long-term trust in the league structure.

