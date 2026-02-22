'House' Star to Headline Virtual Event Ahead of Jewish National Fund-USA’s Shabbat for Israel

Lisa Edelstein

Actress Lisa Edelstein will be the main speaker at an upcoming virtual event leading up to Jewish National Fund-USA’s “Shabbat for Israel” celebration.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning actress Lisa Edelstein, known for her starring role on "House" as Dr. Lisa Cuddy, will headline an upcoming Jewish National Fund-USA virtual program, " At My Shabbat Table with Lisa Edelstein ," as part of the lead-up to the organization's global “Shabbat for Israel” celebration.The virtual event, taking place on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT, will feature Edelstein sharing personal reflections on her Shabbat journey — from meaningful childhood traditions and cherished memories to how she honors Shabbat in her life today.A proud Zionist, Edelstein will open her heart in preparation for Shabbat for Israel, offering inspiration and connection ahead of Israel’s Independence Day.Edelstein's impressive acting career has also included roles on "Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce" and "The Kominsky Method." She is also known for appearances on "The West Wing," "Seinfeld," "ER," "Ally McBeal," "The Good Wife," and many other films and TV series.The February 24 virtual event is part of a dynamic series building momentum toward Jewish National Fund-USA’s Shabbat for Israel, a worldwide celebration in honor of Yom Ha’atzmaut, taking place on April 24, 2026.Shabbat for Israel hosts will open their homes and synagogues to celebrate the land and people of Israel through Shabbat dinners.The virtual event will be held via Zoom, and registration is required. To register, visit jnf.org/celebrateshabbat To learn more about Shabbat for Israel or to become a host, visit shabbatforisrael.jnf.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.