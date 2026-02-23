14-Year-Old Founder, Evan Yadegari, Sells AI Study App to International Buyer

Evan Yadegari, coding at his laptop

High school freshman builds and exits AI study startup in one year

We are entering a world where anyone can build what they imagine. I am focused on creating tools that help people think better, act faster, and unlock their potential at scale.” — Evan Yadegari

ROSLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProblemPal, an AI-powered academic study application founded by 14-year-old entrepreneur Evan Yadegari , has been acquired by an international buyer focused on expanding the platform’s global reach. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Yadegari launched ProblemPal in November 2024 at age 13 after teaching himself to code through online resources. The app was designed to help students work through homework problems step by step, emphasizing structured learning rather than answer shortcuts.ProblemPal allows users to scan a question and receive guided explanations, mistake analysis, and automatically generated practice problems intended to reinforce core concepts. The product was built specifically for academic use cases, with workflows tailored for math and other problem-based subjects.Since launch, ProblemPal has supported more than 16,000 student users worldwide. The app was offered at $40 per year, positioning it as a lower-cost alternative to traditional tutoring models.The acquiring company plans to continue operating and expanding the platform, with an emphasis on international growth and product development.“I built ProblemPal because I wanted a faster way to close my own learning gaps,” said Yadegari. “It started as something personal, and it turned into something thousands of students were using.”Following the sale, Yadegari is developing a second product, Locked , a productivity-focused application aimed at helping students and young professionals manage distractions and focus on goal execution. The app is currently generating more than $12,000 in monthly revenue, according to the company.The acquisition comes amid continued growth in the global education technology market, particularly in AI-powered learning tools designed to supplement classroom instruction.

