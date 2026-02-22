Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan Advises CEOs and CMOs on Next Major AI Growth Opportunity

Industry Analyst

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Kagan, one of the most widely quoted analysts in the telecommunications industry, is advising executive leaders on how to navigate what he calls the largest and fastest-moving technology shift in modern business history: Artificial Intelligence.Kagan has covered telecom, wireless , 5G, AI , and emerging technologies for more than four decades. As an ICT industry analyst, columnist, and executive advisor, he provides strategic guidance on companies, technologies, regulations, and market evolution.Former AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin highlighted Kagan’s influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, writing:“Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”AI: The Biggest Growth Opportunity, and Risk, of Our TimeOver the decades, the technology sector has experienced powerful waves of transformation. The Internet reshaped business beginning in the 1990s. The iPhone and Android smartphone revolutionized mobile nearly 20 years ago.Today, according to Kagan, AI represents a change-wave even larger and faster.“We are now facing the largest and fastest-growing change-wave we have ever experienced with AI,” says Kagan. “AI represents both the greatest growth opportunity and the greatest risk or threat to every company.”Kagan emphasizes that leadership across nearly every industry is now “up for grabs.”“Who will emerge as the leaders in this new AI era?” he asks. “The many companies I work with all want to be on that short list.”Executive Leadership at a CrossroadsKagan reports a growing number of CEOs, CMOs, and senior leadership teams seeking strategic guidance as they evaluate their AI strategies.“These executives recognize both the opportunity and the threat,” says Kagan. “They see competitors moving quickly. They do not want to be left behind. They want to lead.”With 40 years of experience advising companies on industry inflection points, Kagan believes the AI era demands decisive leadership, informed judgment, and continuous adaptation.“We don’t yet know exactly what tomorrow will look like,” he explains. “Success requires constant awareness, sound judgment, courage, and strong leadership. Only some companies will rise to the top. The question is — will you be one of them?”The Key Question for Every CEO and CMO regarding AI“How is your company preparing for leadership in the AI-driven future?” Kagan asks. “That is the defining question executives must answer today.”About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Columnist, Consultant, Influencer, and Keynote Speaker. For more than 40 years, he has provided analysis and forward-looking insight on innovation, market trends, and company performance across wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, AI, and other high-growth sectors, serving both B2B and B2C markets.Kagan has written thousands of columns and articles, translating complex technology shifts into clear, practical insight for executives, investors, customers, and employees.Companies interested in including Kagan in their Industry Analyst Relations program or engaging him as a strategic AI advisor may contact him directly.Contact:Jeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/jeffkagan Media may use quotes from this release with attribution.# # #

