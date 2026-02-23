World Parkinson Coalition® Opens Nominations for Prestigious WPC Awards Honoring Impact Across the Parkinson’s Community

7th World Parkinson Congress

These awards shine a light on the collaboration, compassion, and innovation that define the Parkinson’s community.”” — Elizabeth “Eli” Pollard, WPC Executive Director

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Parkinson Coalitionis now accepting nominations for the WPC Awards , which honor individuals and collaborative teams whose work has made a meaningful impact on the lives of people living with Parkinson’s disease. Award recipients will be recognized at the 7th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2026) in Phoenix, Arizona from May 24 – 27, 2026.First offered in 2016, the WPC Awards were created to honor outstanding contributions across the Parkinson’s community—including advances in science, clinical care, education, advocacy, and support services. In 2019, the awards program was expanded to include two distinct honors, reflecting the diverse and collaborative nature of Parkinson’s work worldwide.One award recognizes service to the Parkinson’s community, honoring individuals whose dedication and leadership have improved quality of life for people with Parkinson’s and their care partners. The second award recognizes collaborative work in the research and clinical space that advances understanding of Parkinson’s disease and/or improves treatment and care.The WPC Robin A. Elliott Award celebrates members of the Parkinson’s community who are making a difference through education, advocacy, creativity, or innovative and collaborative work at the local, national, or international level. The award is named in honor of Robin A. Elliott, former head of the Parkinson’s Foundation, whose leadership played a pivotal role in launching the World Parkinson Coalition.Recipients of the Robin A. Elliott Award are recognized as leaders whose work embodies collaboration, compassion, and meaningful progress—helping to improve the lives of people living with and affected by Parkinson’s disease.“As we prepare for the 7th World Parkinson Congress, we are proud to recognize the individuals and teams whose work is moving the field forward and strengthening our global community,” said Elizabeth “Eli” Pollard, Executive Director of the World Parkinson Coalition. “These awards shine a light on the collaboration, compassion, and innovation that define the Parkinson’s community.”The World Parkinson Coalition encourages nominations from across the global Parkinson’s community, including people living with Parkinson’s, care partners, researchers, clinicians, advocates, and organizations.Nominations are accepted from February 23 to March 27, 2026. Winners to be announced at the WPC 2026 in Phoenix, AZ. Learn more here. Additional details about award criteria, eligibility, and how to submit a nomination can be found on the World Parkinson Coalition website.##About the World Parkinson Coalitionand WPC 2026The World Parkinson Coalition Inc provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The triennial World Parkinson Congresses provide a space for the global Parkinson’s community of researchers, clinicians, health care professionals, people with Parkinson’s and their care partners to meet in person, network, and discuss advances in Parkinson’s research, improve understanding and promote advocacy worldwide, while influencing future research and care options. The WPC 2026 will attract more than 4,000 delegates.About Parkinson’s DiseaseAffecting more than one million Americans and 11 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurodegenerative disease on the planet. While Parkinson’s is characterized by limited functional ability, a variety of nonmotor and motor symptoms significantly impact the quality of life of both people living with Parkinson’s and their care partners. This can include resting tremor, muscle rigidity, fatigue, anxiety and depression.

