SAVE Urges Responsible Reporting Following Reports of Minnesota Vikings Player Rondale Moore’s Death

SAVE Logo Erich Mische is CEO of SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.

Following reports of Vikings player Rondale Moore’s death, SAVE urges national media to follow safe reporting guidelines to reduce harm and encourage help

Moments like this carry enormous weight. How we talk about suicide matters. Responsible reporting can save lives, while unsafe messaging can unintentionally increase risk.” — Erich Mische, CEO, SAVE-Suicide Awareness Voices of Education

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAVE – Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, a Minnesota based national leader in suicide prevention, extends its deepest condolences following reports surrounding the death of Minnesota Vikings player Rondale Moore , which is being reported as a suspected suicide. Our thoughts are with his family, teammates, the Vikings organization, and fans across the country.“This is a heartbreaking loss,” said Erich Mische, CEO of SAVE. “Our thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved him, and with the broader community feeling the weight of this moment.”At the same time, SAVE is urging media outlets, commentators, and the public nationwide to follow established guidelines for safe and responsible messaging.While details continue to emerge, it is critical that coverage prioritizes accuracy, avoids speculation, and reduces the risk of harm to vulnerable individuals.“Moments like this carry enormous weight,” Mische added. “How we talk about suicide matters. Responsible reporting can save lives, while unsafe messaging can unintentionally increase risk.”Key Guidelines for Safe ReportingSAVE encourages all media outlets to follow these evidence based practices:* Avoid speculation about cause of death beyond confirmed information* Do not describe the method or location in detail* Avoid sensational headlines or repeated coverage that may amplify risk* Do not romanticize or simplify the reasons behind a suicide* Include messages of hope and recovery, emphasizing that help is availableProvide crisis resources in all coverageWhy This MattersResearch shows that unsafe reporting can contribute to suicide contagion, particularly following the death of a public figure. Responsible reporting can encourage help seeking behavior and reduce stigma.Media professionals play a vital role in protecting public health during moments like this.Media ResourceJournalists and editors are encouraged to review and apply established guidance:SAVE Media Recommendations:If You or Someone You Know Needs HelpIf you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or visit 988lifeline.org.About SAVESAVE, Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, is a national nonprofit dedicated to preventing suicide through public awareness, education, lethal means safety, and support for suicide loss survivors.

