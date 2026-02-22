SAVE Urges Responsible Reporting Following Reports of Minnesota Vikings Player Rondale Moore’s Death
Following reports of Vikings player Rondale Moore’s death, SAVE urges national media to follow safe reporting guidelines to reduce harm and encourage help
“This is a heartbreaking loss,” said Erich Mische, CEO of SAVE. “Our thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved him, and with the broader community feeling the weight of this moment.”
At the same time, SAVE is urging media outlets, commentators, and the public nationwide to follow established guidelines for safe and responsible messaging.
While details continue to emerge, it is critical that coverage prioritizes accuracy, avoids speculation, and reduces the risk of harm to vulnerable individuals.
“Moments like this carry enormous weight,” Mische added. “How we talk about suicide matters. Responsible reporting can save lives, while unsafe messaging can unintentionally increase risk.”
Key Guidelines for Safe Reporting
SAVE encourages all media outlets to follow these evidence based practices:
* Avoid speculation about cause of death beyond confirmed information
* Do not describe the method or location in detail
* Avoid sensational headlines or repeated coverage that may amplify risk
* Do not romanticize or simplify the reasons behind a suicide
* Include messages of hope and recovery, emphasizing that help is available
Provide crisis resources in all coverage
Why This Matters
Research shows that unsafe reporting can contribute to suicide contagion, particularly following the death of a public figure. Responsible reporting can encourage help seeking behavior and reduce stigma.
Media professionals play a vital role in protecting public health during moments like this.
Media Resource
Journalists and editors are encouraged to review and apply established guidance:
SAVE Media Recommendations:
https://www.save.org/media/media-recommendations/
If You or Someone You Know Needs Help
If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or visit 988lifeline.org.
About SAVE
SAVE, Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, is a national nonprofit dedicated to preventing suicide through public awareness, education, lethal means safety, and support for suicide loss survivors.
Erich Mische
SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education
+1 651-600-1188
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.