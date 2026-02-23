Vidac Pharma reports first patient dosed in Phase 2b study of VDA-1102 for high-risk Actinic Keratosis at Centroderm, Germany.

Vidac Pharma Holdings PLC (Xetr:T9G, ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619, WKN: A3DTUQ)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. announces that the first patient has been successfully enrolled and dosed in its Phase 2b clinical study evaluating VDA-1102 for the treatment of highly proliferative lesions of Actinic Keratosis (AK).The initiation of patient dosing follows completion of applicable regulatory requirements, importation of the investigational medicinal product, and training of the medical team at Centroderm GmbH (Wuppertal, Germany). This milestone marks an important step in the Company’s ongoing clinical development activities.This Phase 2b study is designed to evaluate VDA-1102 in highly proliferative lesions of Actinic Keratosis, which may progress to Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC), a potentially metastatic form of skin cancer. The study focuses on a patient population considered at elevated risk of progression.VDA-1102 is based on a mechanism of action that dissociates the abnormally overexpressed Hexokinase-2 (HK2) enzyme from the mitochondrial pore, with the aim of restoring normal cellular metabolism and selectively inducing programmed cell death in pathological tissue while sparing surrounding healthy cells.Data from this Phase 2b study are expected to support further clinical development planning and may inform the design of a potential Phase 3 registration study, subject to study outcomes and regulatory requirements.Dr. Max Herzberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vidac Pharma, stated:“Dosing the first patient in our Phase 2b study represents an important milestone for Vidac. This study is intended to further characterize the high-risk AK population and to inform the design of subsequent clinical development steps. We are pleased to collaborate with the expert team at Centroderm, led by Professor Dirschka, whose experience in dermatologic oncology supports the execution of this study.”Vidac Pharma also expresses its appreciation to its Clinical Research Organization, Forschungsdock CRO , for its professional regulatory coordination and operational support in initiating this study.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding clinical development plans, study objectives, regulatory pathways, and potential future trials. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to the Company at the time of publication and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, clinical trial outcomes, patient recruitment, regulatory review and approval processes, intellectual property matters, financing needs, and general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.About Vidac PharmaVidac Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing first-in-class medicines for oncologic and onco-dermatologic diseases. The Company develops therapeutic candidates designed to modify the hyper-glycolytic tumor microenvironment by targeting the overexpression and mislocalization of the Hexokinase-2 (HK2) metabolic checkpoint in cancer cells, with the aim of renormalizing cellular metabolism and selectively inducing programmed cell death without affecting surrounding normal tissue.Vidac’s lead drug candidate, VDA-1102, has previously demonstrated activity in clinical studies in Actinic Keratosis (AK) and Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL).

