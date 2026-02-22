Regent Restoration Denton Brings University District Restoration Expertise to Local Property Owners

Regent Restoration Logo

With 61,000+ students at UNT and TWU, Denton landlords face strict restoration timelines and compliance demands requiring specialized expertise.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denton, Texas, is home to two of the state's largest universities, and that distinction creates restoration challenges found in few other North Texas communities. Regent Restoration Denton now serves property owners throughout the Denton university district with restoration protocols built around student housing codes, accelerated occupancy timelines, and the regulatory requirements that govern rental properties near campus.The University of North Texas enrolled more than 46,000 students in fall 2024, making it the largest public university in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Texas Woman's University, located just blocks away, added another 15,400 students to the city's population. Roughly 30% of UNT students live off campus in Denton, occupying a network of apartment complexes, rental homes, and student living communities that stretches from Fry Street to the neighborhoods surrounding both campuses.When water damage from a burst pipe or storm event affects one of these properties, the restoration timeline carries weight that goes beyond typical residential work. Student tenants face lease obligations, academic schedules, and limited alternative housing options. Landlords must navigate Texas Property Code requirements that obligate them to restore habitable conditions within a reasonable timeframe or risk lease termination by the tenant. Multi-family rental properties near campus also require additional inspections and occupancy certifications before students can return following significant damage."Restoring a student rental property in Denton requires coordination that most restoration jobs don't," said Clifford Stratton, President of Regent Restoration . "We factor in semester schedules, occupancy certifications, and the city's rental inspection requirements so landlords can get tenants back into safe, compliant units as quickly as possible."The City of Denton's Code Enforcement division provides free interior inspections of rental properties upon request, examining issues such as mold, HVAC failures, water intrusion, and sewage blockages. For landlords dealing with post-damage restoration, passing these inspections is a prerequisite for re-occupancy. Regent Restoration Denton's IICRC-certified technicians (License #143648) use infrared moisture detection and HEPA air scrubbers during the restoration process, generating the type of documentation that satisfies both insurance adjusters and municipal inspectors.Denton's geography adds another layer of complexity. Properties near Pecan Creek, Hickory Creek, and the Elm Fork of the Trinity River sit in elevated flood risk zones. Several off-campus student housing communities fall within or adjacent to these areas, meaning restoration work must adhere to FEMA elevation standards and include proper drainage implementation and moisture barrier installation to prevent recurring damage.Regent Restoration Denton maintains 24/7 emergency response across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, with crews arriving within 60 minutes of a call. For Denton property owners, that response time is particularly critical during the academic year, when even a 48-hour delay in water extraction can lead to mold growth that triggers a full remediation project and extends tenant displacement.Founded by Stratton with a single van and one employee, Regent Restoration Denton has grown to a team of more than 30 professionals operating from two locations. The company holds ASD (Applied Structural Drying) certification and serves residential and commercial clients across Dallas, Denton, Collin, and Tarrant counties. Services include water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage cleanup, mold remediation, asbestos testing, hail damage roof replacement, and full reconstruction.About Regent Restoration Denton Regent Restoration in Denton, TX is a full-service property restoration company located at 916 S Locust St, Denton, TX 76201, with service coverage across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. All technicians hold IICRC certification, and the company provides 24/7 emergency response with a 60-minute arrival guarantee. For more information or to request a free estimate, visit https://regentrestoration.com ###Media ContactRegent Restoration DentonAddress: 916 S Locust St, Denton, TX 76201Phone: (469) 658-0842Website: https://regentrestoration.com/

