Regent Restoration Marks 16 Years of 24/7 Emergency Response Across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

Founded with a single van and one employee, the IICRC-certified firm now serves 30+ North Texas cities with full-service water, fire, and storm restoration.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regent Restoration , a full-service property damage restoration company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, enters its 16th year of operations in 2026, having grown from a one-person startup into a multi-county emergency response team serving more than 30 cities across Dallas, Denton, Collin, and Tarrant counties.President and Founder Clifford Stratton Jr. launched the company in January 2009 with little more than a van, a small set of equipment, and hands-on experience gained working alongside his father, who operated a restoration company in San Antonio. Today, Regent Restoration employs a team of IICRC-certified technicians who respond to water, fire, smoke, storm, and mold emergencies around the clock, typically arriving on-site within 60 minutes of a homeowner's call.The company's growth mirrors a broader surge in demand across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. According to the Dallas Federal Reserve, DFW's population increased by 180,000 residents between July 2023 and July 2024 alone, while the U.S. Census Bureau reports that 71,788 new residential building permits were authorized across the metro in 2024, placing DFW first among all major U.S. metro areas for new housing construction. That combination of aging housing stock and rapid new development creates a persistent need for qualified restoration professionals who can respond quickly when water damage, fire damage, or severe weather strikes.Water damage remains one of the most frequent property emergencies nationwide. Data from the Insurance Information Institute shows that approximately one in every 67 insured homes files a water damage or freezing claim each year, with the average claim exceeding $15,000. In North Texas, where flash flooding, hail storms, and sudden pipe failures are recurring threats, the financial and structural consequences of delayed response can escalate within hours."When I started this company in 2009, I answered the phones, ran the jobs, and drove the van," said Clifford Stratton Jr., President and Founder of Regent Restoration. "Sixteen years later, every one of our technicians carries IICRC certification and arrives with infrared cameras, commercial-grade dehumidifiers, and HEPA air scrubbers, because the first few hours after water or fire damage determine whether a homeowner faces a $3,000 repair or a $30,000 rebuild." Regent Restoration in Lewisville, TX holds IICRC License #143648, and Stratton personally maintains an Applied Structural Drying (ASD) certification through the same body. The company has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since September 2011, maintaining an A+ rating throughout that period. Across review platforms, the firm has accumulated more than 375 Google reviews with a 4.4-star average rating.Beyond emergency mitigation, the company handles end-to-end reconstruction, mold remediation, asbestos abatement, content cleaning and pack-out services, and insurance claims assistance. That full-service model eliminates the need for homeowners to coordinate between multiple contractors during an already stressful situation.Stratton, a Baylor University graduate with a BBA from the Hankamer School of Business, credits his father's influence and early field experience for shaping the company's operational standards. Regent Restoration also supports the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, an organization that honors fallen fire service members and works to reduce preventable firefighter deaths and injuries.The company operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year from its office at 824 Office Park Circle, Suite 100, in Lewisville. Free damage assessments are available by visiting https://regentrestoration.com About Regent Restoration Regent Restoration in Lewisville, Texas is a full-service water damage, fire damage, and storm damage restoration company. Founded in 2009, the company provides 24/7 emergency response, reconstruction, mold remediation, asbestos abatement, and insurance claims assistance to residential and commercial property owners throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. All technicians are IICRC-certified, and the company holds BBB accreditation with an A+ rating. For more information, visit https://regentrestoration.com ####Media ContactRegent RestorationAddress:Denton, TX916 S Locust St, Denton, TX 76201 | (469) 658-0842Lewisville, TX824 Office Park Cir #100, Lewisville, TX 75057 | (214) 731-4624Website: https://regentrestoration.com/

