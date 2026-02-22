MIPPIA Surpasses 50,000 Global Users and Expands Music Copyright Management Infrastructure with New API Service

Front cover of the Easy-to-follow user guide of MIPPIA Developer Center Introduction page of the Easy-to-follow user guide of MIPPIA Developer Center

DONGJAK-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIPPIA , an AI-driven music copyright protection solution company, announced that it has surpassed 50,000 users worldwide, marking a significant milestone in its rapid global growth. Alongside this achievement, the company has officially launched its API service, strengthening technical collaboration opportunities with entertainment labels and music distributors.MIPPIA provides an AI-based music plagiarism inspection service that identifies plagiarism risks prior to album release and protects music IP through real-time post-release monitoring. Its user base now spans 149 countries, underscoring the company’s technological leadership in the increasingly competitive global music market.The newly released MIPPIA API service serves as an integrated development platform that allows corporate clients and developers to embed MIPPIA’s core technology directly into their own systems. Through the Application Programming Interface—which enables seamless integration across platforms—music distributors and entertainment labels can automate MIPPIA’s plagiarism detection and AI-based determination features within their internal workflows.With the API integrated, a distributor can configure its system to automatically conduct AI-powered plagiarism checks, detect the use of generative AI, and generate similar-song analysis reports immediately upon sound source registration. This automation replaces previously manual processes and offers an efficient infrastructure for managing large-scale music catalogs.MIPPIA’s plagiarism detection technology extends beyond basic audio waveform comparison, interpreting music structurally. The system separates, extracts, quantifies, and digitizes key musical components, including melody, harmony, rhythm, tempo, and song structure. It then conducts hundreds of thousands of comparative analyses per song using four-measure unit comparisons and large-scale AI clustering. By design, the technology can detect similarities even when tempo, key, or arrangement variations are applied. Analysis results are visualized by musical element and delivered in a detailed report suitable for legal reference.The company also offers a generative AI music determination service that evaluates whether an uploaded track was created by a human or generated by AI by calculating probability values. Using a Segment Transformer-based model developed by its corporate research institute, the system reaches up to 98 percent accuracy. This capability is gaining industry attention as a crucial transparency tool amid the rise of AI-generated music distribution.Looking ahead, MIPPIA plans to expand collaborations with global entertainment labels and music distributors through its Developer Center. The company aims to establish itself as an industry-standard infrastructure provider by enabling automated copyright verification during sound source registration, conducting risk assessments of existing catalogs, and supporting the classification of generative AI-created tracks.Having exceeded 50,000 global users and launched its Developer Center–based API service, MIPPIA is accelerating the evolution of music copyright protection into a sophisticated technical infrastructure. The company is positioning itself as a global music IP management platform trusted by labels and distributors navigating the demands of the generative AI era.MIPPIA is an AI-based music copyright protection platform specializing in plagiarism detection, IP monitoring, and the identification of generative AI-generated music. By combining advanced audio analysis, structural interpretation, and large-scale AI modeling, MIPPIA provides next-generation tools for transparent and efficient music rights management worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.