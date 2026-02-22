PortableX Participates in Korea Travel Expo 2026 in Taipei, Showcasing Its Light and Simple Modular Booth to the Taiwan

PortableX at last year's edition of Korea Travel Expo in Taipei | Photo by PortableX

DEOGYANG-GU, GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PortableX , a leading eco-friendly prefabricated exhibition system company, announced its participation in the Korea Travel Expo 2026, to be held at the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) from May 22 to 25. As the largest private-led Korean tourism fair held locally in Taiwan, the event aims to promote the diverse appeal of Korean tourism to local visitors.PortableX will present its innovative modular booth system designed to address long-standing challenges faced by exhibitors abroad, including excessive logistics costs and complex installation requirements. By entering the Taiwanese market, the company seeks to support Korean local governments and organizations in their overseas promotional activities through a highly efficient, sustainable exhibition solution.At the expo in Taipei, PortableX will introduce its ultra-light aluminum frame system, engineered for transport as air luggage and eliminating the need for costly, single-use wooden booth construction. Complementing the frame, high-resolution tension fabric panels deliver a strong visual impact, vividly expressing Korea’s four seasons and major tourist attractions to engage Taiwanese audiences. The booth’s self-assembly design allows installation and dismantling within approximately 30 minutes, significantly reducing onsite labor costs and enabling convenient, personnel-free setup.Industry observers anticipate that this year’s participation will further establish PortableX as a global advocate for ESG-focused exhibition culture. Unlike conventional wooden booths that are discarded after one use, the PortableX system is fully reusable, drawing strong interest from local governments and public institutions seeking carbon-neutral alternatives. As sustainability becomes increasingly important in global exhibitions, the company’s modular system is emerging as a future-ready solution that eliminates industrial waste through 100% reusability.Recent research indicates that PortableX’s exhibition booth system reduces carbon emissions by approximately 57.7% compared to existing assembly booths and by about 98% compared to wooden booths. Under a scenario in which a company participates in two exhibitions annually over five years, wooden booths generate a cumulative 18.38 tons of CO₂ equivalent. In contrast, PortableX’s reusable system produces just 0.37 tons of CO₂ equivalent during the same period—an emissions reduction exceeding 18 tons over five years (based on a 36 m² booth size, calculated by the Humans Saving the Earth Research Institute, 2025).PortableX is committed to advancing the sustainability of the global exhibition industry. Through its innovative tension fabric systems and modular aluminum frames, the company provides environmentally responsible exhibition solutions that enhance brand impact while dramatically reducing waste across both domestic and international events.PortableX is an eco-friendly prefabricated booth specialist offering reusable modular systems designed to transform exhibition environments. With a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and high-impact design, the company supports organizations worldwide in creating visually compelling, waste-free exhibition experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.