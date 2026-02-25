Hawaiian Jewelry Designer Happy Laulea Announces Limited-Time Engagement & Wedding Event

14K Solid Gold Ring with Blue Sapphire Hawaiian Wedding Rings for Couples Happy Laulea Logo

Happy Laulea, known for over 10,200 five-star reviews, debuts a bridal jewelry event honoring Hawaiian culture and handcrafted craftsmanship.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy Laulea, a premier Honolulu-based designer of handcrafted Hawaiian jewelry, today announced a Limited Time Engagement & Wedding Event running through March 10 designed to help couples celebrate their commitment with authentic, artisan-created pieces that honor island culture and tradition.

The special event will feature exclusive promotions on Happy Laulea's signature collections of engagement rings, wedding bands, and custom bridal jewelry, all meticulously handcrafted from gold, silver, platinum, titanium, and Hawaiian Koa wood. The promotion provides an ideal opportunity for engaged couples to discover timeless pieces that symbolize their unique love stories, with up to 20% off non-precious materials and 10% off precious metals throughout the promotion period.

"At Happy Laulea, we believe that your commitment to your loved one deserves jewelry that matches that dedication," said Stefan Bellando, owner of Happy Laulea. "This Limited Time Event is our way of helping couples find the perfect pieces that celebrate their union while supporting the artistry and heritage of Hawaiian jewelry-making."

With over 10 years of experience in the jewelry industry and more than 10,200 five-star reviews, Happy Laulea has established itself as a trusted partner for significant life moments. The studio's commitment extends beyond the sale through comprehensive jewelry aftercare services, ensuring pieces maintain their beauty and integrity throughout a lifetime of wear.

"We consider our clients part of our Ohana," Bellando added. "We want you to be happy and have complete peace of mind with your purchase. That's why we combine fine craftsmanship with genuine care."

All pieces available during the Limited Time Event showcase Happy Laulea's signature blend of traditional Hawaiian design elements and contemporary aesthetics. Designs range from delicate, minimalist bands to intricate, statement pieces incorporating native woods and precious metals.

Couples interested in participating in the Limited Time Engagement & Wedding Event should schedule an appointment in advance through Happy Laulea's appointment booking system. The studio is conveniently located in Waikiki, by appointment only.

Contact Happy Laulea

Happy Laulea

2270 Kalākaua Ave #1108a

Honolulu, HI 96815

(808) 800-3533

Service@happylaulea.com

About Happy Laulea

Happy Laulea is a Honolulu-based jewelry designer specializing in handcrafted Hawaiian jewelry that celebrates island culture and craftsmanship. Their collections feature a blend of traditional and contemporary designs made from premium materials including Hawaiian Koa wood, gold, silver, platinum, and titanium. For more information, visit www.happylaulea.com.

