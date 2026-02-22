PortableX Presents Eco-Friendly Modular Booth Solutions Tailored for AI and Drone Industries at Drone Show Korea 2026

Perspective view of the PortableX booth at DSK 2026 | Image provided by PortableX

DEOGYANG-GU, GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PortableX , a leading developer of eco-friendly prefabricated exhibition systems, will showcase its next-generation reusable modular booth solutions at Drone Show Korea 2026 (DSK 2026), taking place at BEXCO in Busan from February 25 to 27. As Asia’s largest drone exhibition, DSK 2026 has broadened its scope to encompass the full spectrum of future mobility—including AI, net-zero technologies, and defense—offering a more detailed view of global trends through this year’s Net-Zero Pavilion.PortableX will present a booth specifically customized for the AI, drone, and unmanned aerial vehicle industries. Unlike conventional wooden booths, which are discarded after a single use, the PortableX system enables exhibitors to store and reuse frames and graphics, significantly reducing both costs and environmental impact. The company’s modular design is increasingly recognized as an essential alternative for next-generation exhibition infrastructure, supporting sustainability through complete reusability and zero waste.At DSK 2026, PortableX will unveil its newly upgraded Big Frame Lighting Wall, featuring LED modules embedded directly into the frame. The system pairs with high-quality thermal-transfer printed fabric to deliver vivid, high-impact visual effects. By integrating lighting modules into the frame structure, the upgraded wall simplifies installation, enhances safety, and broadens potential applications across various exhibition formats.Visitors will also see PortableX’s tension fabric system, which combines an ultra-light aluminum frame with wide-format, high-resolution graphics depicting drones and uncrewed aerial vehicles. Designed for rapid installation, portability, and repeated use, the system supports companies seeking to establish an elevated, sustainable exhibition presence without logistical burdens.As the exhibition industry increasingly prioritizes eco-friendly booth environments, the utility of PortableX’s reusable system continues to grow. Independent research shows that PortableX’s modular booth platform reduces carbon emissions by approximately 57.7% compared to standard assembly booths and by about 98% compared to wooden booth structures. In a scenario where a company participates in exhibitions twice annually over five years, a traditional 36 m² wooden booth generates 18.38 tons of CO₂ equivalent. Under the same conditions, a PortableX booth produces only 0.37 tons—a reduction of more than 18 tons of carbon emissions. These findings were calculated in 2025 by the Humans Saving the Earth research institute.To commemorate its participation in DSK 2026, PortableX will host a special on-site event, offering eco-bags upcycled from actual PortableX booth fabric to companies that visit the booth and complete a consultation during the exhibition period.PortableX’s participation at Drone Show Korea 2026 underscores its commitment to reshaping exhibition culture through sustainable, cost-efficient, and future-ready modular systems—solutions increasingly aligned with the rapidly evolving needs of the AI and drone sectors.

