PortableX CEO Jongsoo Kim Announces Vision for Structural Change in the Exhibition Industry

“Reusable Modular Booth Systems Will Deliver Economic Feasibility, Efficiency, and Sustainability All at Once”

DEOGYANG-GU, GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PortableX CEO Jongsoo Kim has announced a bold vision for transforming the exhibition industry through reusable modular booth systems that dramatically reduce waste, costs, and operational inefficiencies. His message precedes the CES 2026 Review Conference (Net-Zero Special), scheduled for April 2 at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul, co-hosted by AVING News, Net Zero Sapiens, and PortableX. The conference will explore global technology trends and the net-zero innovation strategies highlighted at CES 2026, providing Korean industries with actionable insight into the rapidly shifting sustainability landscape.PortableX has established itself as Korea’s leading supplier of reusable modular exhibition booth systems, breaking away from the traditional one-time wooden booth model. By offering solutions that combine economic feasibility, efficiency, and sustainability, the company presents a new structural direction for the industry. CEO Jongsoo Kim, drawing from more than three decades of international exhibition marketing experience, emphasizes that PortableX is committed to delivering exhibition environments designed around purpose, function, and rational decision-making rather than high-cost, high-waste convention.In an interview with AVING News Editor-in-Chief Joseph Choe, Kim explained that PortableX was founded on the belief that eco-friendly alternatives should not impose additional costs. Instead, the company aims to simplify processes, reduce workforce requirements, shorten installation and dismantling times, and increase booth completeness. Since entering the Korean market seven years ago, PortableX has continuously invested in product upgrades while providing integrated services that span booth design, planning, and operations. Kim notes that while many companies may not have worked with PortableX yet, those that do rarely work with the company only once, citing long-term trust-based partnerships as a core strength.Kim also described his motivation for co-hosting the CES 2026 Net-Zero Special Conference. Having supported client participation at CES for years, he observed that the true difference between global exhibitions lies not in scale but in organizational depth. Programs at CES allow exhibitors to donate booth materials for reuse, preventing post-event waste. Official manuals also include modular systems like PortableX as selectable, fee-based options, creating an exhibition environment that is easier, faster, and more efficient for all participants. Kim believes that Korea’s exhibition industry can learn substantially from these global cases and intends to share these insights at the upcoming conference.At the center of PortableX’s net-zero strategy is its duralumin-based modular booth system, designed to be lightweight, sturdy, and easy to handle by a single person. All structural components—including walls, counters, and tables—fit into dedicated carry bags, creating a kit-type platform optimized for transport, storage, and repeated use. The company further minimizes waste by upcycling graphics into bags and other secondary products, ultimately aiming for a system that generates no waste rather than simply promoting eco-friendliness in theory. This operational model, originally developed to enhance the competitiveness of Korean companies participating in overseas exhibitions, has naturally aligned with global carbon-neutrality goals.During the upcoming net-zero conference, PortableX will share detailed case studies from the United States and France. Kim notes that French organizers require exhibitors to submit documentation on booth materials and recycling rates. In contrast, U.S. organizers integrate sustainable booth systems into official manuals with clearly defined cost structures. The company will also introduce examples from a U.S.-based booth design award program, where winning entries over the past five years demonstrate how reuse and modularity have driven more refined, creative exhibition designs rather than limiting innovation.Reflecting on his 34-year career, Kim emphasized that while exhibition venues and environments have evolved, the fundamental methods of booth construction have changed little. He believes the time has come to revisit the core purpose of exhibitions as marketing platforms. He argues that complexity and high costs do not guarantee result-driven effectiveness, and that the industry must embrace structures that allow rapid preparation and seamless participation. Such methods lower barriers for exhibitors and create a virtuous cycle of growth across the industry.Kim hopes the CES 2026 Net-Zero Special Conference will serve not only as a product introduction but as a venue for collective reflection on the future of exhibitions. He stresses that net-zero must be positioned at the center of this evolution and that the shared insights from this event will help guide the industry toward more efficient, sustainable, and future-ready exhibition practices.

