Dr. Regina Banks-Hall , Announces February 23, 2026 Release of a New Book ‘Find Your Voice: Lead Your Life’

Find Your Voice Book Cover

Leadership expert and best-selling author, Dr. Regina Banks-Hall, challenges individuals to activate their voice and lead with confidence.

“You do not need permission to lead. Your voice matters. Your story has power. Finding your voice changes not just your life, but the lives of everyone around you.” — Dr. Regina Banks-Hall

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Regina Banks-Hall, motivational speaker and leadership expert, announces the release of her new book, "Find Your Voice: Lead Your Life," available on Amazon starting February 23, 2026. This transformative guide encourages female leaders, writers, small business owners, managers, coaches, supervisors, and anyone ready to overcome fear and self-doubt while embracing their authentic selves.In "Find Your Voice: Lead Your Life," Dr. Banks-Hall combines inspiring stories with practical strategies and reflective exercises. She provides a roadmap for readers to own their narratives, trust their voices, and activate their leadership potential in all areas of life. Her belief in the power of personal stories helps individuals recognize their influence and worth. “This book is a call to action,” Dr. Banks-Hall states. “ You do not need permission to lead. Your voice matters . Your story has power. Finding your voice changes not just your life, but the lives of everyone around you.” Her commitment to empowerment shines through every page.As a best-selling author and the Founder/CEO of RBH Professional Development Institute, LLC, Dr. Regina Banks-Hall serves as Dean of Graduate Studies and Adult Education and is a certified Maxwell Leadership Executive Coach. She has inspired audiences globally and is dedicated to helping individuals and organizations thrive.To celebrate the release of "Find Your Voice: Lead Your Life," readers who purchase the book beginning February 23, 2026, can email their receipt to regina@rbankshall.com to receive a bonus for the upcoming “Speak Up, Stand Out, Step Forward” workshops in March, April, May, and June 2026.For those ready to activate their leadership potential, "Find Your Voice: Lead Your Life" is a must-read. Dr. Banks-Hall is eager to support their journey.About RBH Professional Development Institute, LLC:Established by Dr. Regina Banks-Hall, RBH Professional Development Institute, LLC empowers individuals and organizations to achieve their full potential through leadership training, workshops, keynote presentations, motivational speaking, and professional development programs. The Institute fosters growth and excellence, influencing countless lives with innovative strategies and actionable insights.For media inquiries, contact:Dr. Regina Banks-Hallinfo@rbankshall.com(866) 600-6322

Find Your Voice: Lead Your Life - Book Trailer

