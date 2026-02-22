Empresse Atelier & Laurence Gartel feature a Groundbreaking Collab Blending Couture, Digital Art & Space Innovation

Empresse Atelier and digital art pioneer Laurence Gartel unveiled a visionary collaboration .

NEW YORK , NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empresse Atelier and digital art pioneer Laurence Gartel unveiled a visionary collaboration merging couture fashion, digital art, and space-bound innovationThis collaboration is about legacy, said Dr. Konopka. “We are witnessing the convergence of couture craftsmanship art that transcends mediums, industries, and even planetary boundaries.”— Jessica KonopkaEmpresse Atelier and digital art pioneer Laurence Gartel unveiled a visionary collaboration that merged couture fashion, robotic digital art, and space-bound innovation in an intimate, high-profile presentation in Downtown Manhattan.Hosted at the grand opening of the Lithos Lounge at the AC Marriott Hotel and curated in partnership with CosMODA Alliance , the evening centered not on a fashion week moment, but on a creative alliance — one that united wearable art with groundbreaking digital expression.The showcase featured Gartel’s latest robotic painting series, *Creationism*, presented alongside Empresse Atelier’s “RetroRevolution” couture collection, designed under the direction of Dr. Jessica Konopka , founder of Empresse Atelier and Regenexis Aesthetics. The collection embodied themes of evolution, sustainability, celestial symbolism, and industrial elegance — even incorporating a 100,000-year-old fossil as a tribute to humanity’s origins and its future trajectory.Supermodels including former Victoria’s Secret model Mandy Welty and Miss Finland Adelaide Botty Van den Bruele brought the collaboration to life, illustrating how fashion can serve as a living canvas for innovation and featuring Vernice Holmes Art to Wear Robes and Couture Capes.At the heart of the partnership is Gartel’s *Creationism* series, inspired by the upcoming Artemis II mission in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX. Select works are scheduled to travel to the Moon in 2027 through a partnership with icMercury, transforming digital art into permanent cosmic artifacts.Recognized globally as the “Father of Digital Art,” Gartel — a graduate of School of Visual Arts — has collaborated with icons such as Andy Warhol and Nam June Paik, and his work is housed in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art, Victoria and Albert Museum, and the Smithsonian Institution.“This collaboration is about legacy and the future coexisting in one moment,” said Dr. Konopka. “We are witnessing the convergence of couture craftsmanship and digital permanence — art that transcends mediums, industries, and even planetary boundaries.”Expanding the Collaboration: Paris 2026The Manhattan presentation marks the beginning of a larger global movement. In June, Gartel will celebrate his 70th birthday in Paris with a tribute to his artistic legacy, accompanied by plans for a European fashion show and vernissage dedicated to showcasing his pioneering digital works in dialogue with couture design.Together, Empresse Atelier and Laurence Gartel are advancing a Creative Renaissance — where robotics, sustainability, fashion, and space exploration intersect. This collaboration demonstrates that art is no longer confined to galleries or runways; it exists as a multidimensional expression capable of traveling from the atelier to the cosmos.Empresse Atelier & Laurence Gartel feature a Groundbreaking Collab Blending Couture, Digital Art & Space Innovation

