Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Introduces Paradise Events Presents as Flagship CELEBRATE Series for 2026

Substitute Cover for Folio.YVR Issue #39 Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher, FolioYVR

Seventh-year luxury publication expands its CELEBRATE section with Paradise Events Presents, spotlighting refined weddings and elevated West Coast celebrations.

As we enter our seventh year, our content reflects the strength of the West Coast — a region where business, family life, culture, and adventure coexist on a global stage.” — Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher

VANCOUVER, CANADA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine announces the expansion of its branded editorial programming with the introduction of a new signature series, Paradise Events Presents. The expansion signals continued strategic growth as the publication enters its seventh year of publishing and further strengthens its position within the West Coast luxury media sector.Paradise Events Presents will debut within the magazine’s CELEBRATE section, highlighting luxury weddings and curated celebrations across British Columbia. Developed in collaboration with Paradise Events Inc., the series was shaped under the leadership of Creative Director Liting Chan, whose expertise in high-level event production informed its editorial framework.Liting Chan emphasized the experiential dimension of the partnership. “Luxury events are about atmosphere and emotion. Every detail — from florals to lighting — contributes to a larger story. Paradise Events Presents gives us the opportunity to share the beauty behind that process with a readership that appreciates refinement and intentional design.”The February issue is anchored by a major feature on Angela Grossman, a respected and influential figure within the Canadian art world. Recognized for her distinct visual language and sustained contribution to contemporary art, Grossman’s work has been exhibited nationally and internationally. Her presence in this issue reinforces Folio.YVR’s commitment to showcasing established cultural leaders whose practices shape Canada’s artistic discourse.The issue also features Iranian-born artist Armin Abedi, now based in Vancouver and represented by Gallery Merrick in Victoria. His works appear on the cover and throughout the category spreads.Hospitality coverage includes the launch of Spa Soleá at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, as well as features on the relaunch of the Gold Lounge and the reopening of the Bengal Room at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria, and Afternoon Tea at the Empress. Automotive and horological features spotlight the Rolls-Royce Spectre and OMEGA’s Olympic Seamaster. Craftsmanship is explored through Mario Bemer’s partnership with The Sartorial Shop , while Georgy Manterola and the Firenze Fazioli are highlighted within the arts portfolio. The issue also includes a preview of 2956 Palmerston Avenue in Altamont, West Vancouver, and Aleem Kassam of Kalu Interiors’ exploration of La Galerie Dior, offering a precursor to the Dior boutique opening at Oakridge Park.Helen Siwak, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Folio.YVR, underscored the publication’s ongoing evolution.“As we enter our seventh year of publishing, the strength of our content reflects the strength of the region itself. West Coast Canada continues to attract global attention as a place where business, family life, and adventure coexist. By launching Paradise Events Presents, we are deepening our engagement with leaders in luxury events while continuing to spotlight cultural icons such as Angela Grossman. These collaborations ensure that Folio.YVR remains relevant to both residents and international audiences considering British Columbia as a destination for investment and lifestyle.”Folio.YVR is published by EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. and remains a digital-first, ad-free luxury lifestyle publication dedicated to championing West Coast Canada while amplifying the province’s most influential voices and enterprises.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.