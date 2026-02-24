Chicago Moving Company Wins 2026 IMAWA Mover of the Year Award - Moovers Chicago Inc

Moovers Chicago - Local Moving Company in Chicago IMAWA - Awarding Ceremony Our Truck in Downtown Chicago

Chicago-based moving company recognized for operational excellence, safety standards, and customer service leadership in Large Fleet Division

This award belongs to our team. Every crew member and driver – this recognition reflects their daily commitment to excellence, treating each customer's belongings with care and professionalism.” — Daniel Iordan, CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moovers Chicago Inc., a leading residential and commercial moving company serving the Chicago metropolitan area, has been awarded the prestigious 2026 Mover of the Year – Large Fleet Division by the Illinois Movers' and Warehousemen's Association (IMAWA). The award was presented at IMAWA's Annual Convention Award Presentation on Thursday, February 19th, recognizing the company's outstanding commitment to operational excellence, safety protocols, and superior customer service.The Mover of the Year award represents the highest honor in Illinois' professional moving industry, recognizing companies that demonstrate exceptional performance across multiple criteria, including safety standards, customer satisfaction, professional training, equipment maintenance, and community engagement. Selection is based on rigorous evaluation by industry peers and IMAWA leadership, making this recognition a significant validation of Moovers Chicago's operational practices and service quality."This award belongs to our entire team," said Daniel Iordan, CEO of Moovers Chicago Inc. "Every crew member who shows up early, every dispatcher who coordinates complex logistics, every driver who navigates Chicago's challenging streets - this recognition reflects their daily commitment to excellence. We're honored that IMAWA has acknowledged the hard work our team puts into every single move, treating each customer's belongings with the care and professionalism they deserve."Since its founding in 2014, Moovers Chicago has built a reputation for transparent pricing, professional service, and data-driven operations. The company recently completed a comprehensive analysis of 2,599 Chicago moves totaling $3.74 million, providing unprecedented transparency into urban moving costs and challenges. This commitment to data analytics and industry leadership has positioned Moovers Chicago as an innovator in the traditionally fragmented moving sector.The award comes during a period of significant growth and recognition for Moovers Chicago. The company has been featured in Forbes, Inc., and Business Insider for its operational practices and industry analysis. Their recent market study documenting a 15-25% moving cost surge amid urban logistics challenges has provided valuable insights for consumers, real estate professionals, and urban planners across the Chicago metropolitan area."Moovers Chicago exemplifies the professionalism and dedication that define excellence in our industry," said an IMAWA representative. "Their investment in team training, modern equipment, customer service protocols, and industry transparency sets a benchmark for moving companies throughout Illinois. This award recognizes not just their current achievements but their ongoing commitment to raising industry standards."The Large Fleet Division category recognizes moving companies operating multiple vehicles and serving high volumes of customers while maintaining exceptional service quality. Competition for this honor includes established moving companies across Illinois, making the recognition particularly significant for the Chicago-based operation.Moovers Chicago provides comprehensive moving services, including local Chicago relocations, out-of-state moves, professional packing and unpacking services, and full-service storage solutions. The company serves residential and commercial clients throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, with service extending to surrounding regions, including suburbs and neighboring cities."This recognition motivates us to keep pushing forward," added Iordan. "We'll continue investing in our team, our equipment, and our processes to deliver the smooth, stress-free moving experience that every Chicago family and business deserves. Awards like this validate our approach, but our real measure of success remains the satisfaction of every customer who trusts us during one of life's most significant transitions."For customers considering moving services, Moovers Chicago's award-winning status provides additional assurance of quality and professionalism. The company maintains full licensing, insurance, and bonding, with transparent pricing structures designed to eliminate surprise fees common in the moving industry.More information about Moovers Chicago's services and recent industry analysis is available at https://mooverschicago.com/chicago-moving-trends/ About Moovers Chicago Inc.Founded in 2014, Moovers Chicago Inc. provides professional residential and commercial moving services across the Chicago metropolitan area. The company specializes in local Chicago moves, interstate relocations, packing and unpacking services, and full-service storage solutions. Moovers Chicago has been featured in Forbes, Inc., and Business Insider for its operational excellence and industry analysis. With a commitment to transparent pricing, professional service, and customer satisfaction, Moovers Chicago has established itself as a trusted leader in Chicago's moving industry. For more information, visit https://mooverschicago.com/about-moovers-chicago/ or call (773) 474-2691.About Illinois Movers' and Warehousemen's Association (IMAWA)The Illinois Movers' and Warehousemen's Association represents professional moving and storage companies throughout Illinois. IMAWA promotes industry best practices, safety standards, and professional development while advocating for both member companies and consumers. The association's annual Mover of the Year awards recognize outstanding achievement in operational excellence, customer service, and industry leadership.

