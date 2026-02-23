SUMMERVILLE DOG TRAINER CANINE REVOLUTION DOG TRAINING PUBLISHES LEASH TRAINING BOOK NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON

The Ultimate Leash Training Manual, 5 Steps to a Well Behaved Dog by Chad Singer, Founder of Canine Revolution Dog Training

Canine Revolution Dog Training Releases The Ultimate Leash Training Manual, a Simple 5-Phase Guide for Dog Owners Across Summerville and Charleston, SC.

This book is the exact system we use every day, written so that any owner can start seeing real results within the first week, regardless of their dog's age or history.” — said Chad Singer, Founder of Canine Revolution Dog Training.

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canine Revolution Dog Training, who provides premier dog training services directly to Summerville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and surrounding areas of South Carolina, announces the official launch of The Ultimate Leash Training Manual, 5 Steps to a Well Behaved Dog, a new book by founder Chad Singer now available for purchase on Amazon. The release marks a significant milestone for the Summerville-based training company, which has worked with more than 4,300 dogs since 2017 and serves dog owners throughout the greater Charleston Lowcountry. Families interested in the program can reach the team directly at (843) 376-6452.

The book addresses one of the most common frustrations facing dog owners across the Lowcountry: leash pulling. According to Singer, the problem is not a matter of a disobedient dog but rather an unaddressed biological response. Dogs instinctively push into pressure — a phenomenon known as Opposition Reflex — which causes them to pull harder when tension builds on the leash. The Ultimate Leash Training Manual was written to give everyday dog owners the same structured approach that Canine Revolution Dog Training uses with clients seeking dog board and train in Summerville, Charleston, and Mount Pleasant, broken down into a practical, step-by-step format any owner can follow at home.

The manual is built around a proven 5-Phase System developed through years of hands-on work with thousands of dogs. The phases progress from foundational engagement exercises in the first three days through leash pressure desensitization, muscle memory development, accountability, and finally real-world generalization across high-distraction environments like busy streets, parks, and crowded public spaces. The book includes more than 61 illustrated demonstrations covering proper technique, hand positions, body language, and the most common handling mistakes owners make without realizing it. Dedicated sections address reactivity protocols for dogs that lunge at other dogs or vehicles, troubleshooting for stubborn or lagging dogs, and professional techniques for walking multiple dogs simultaneously.

"Most dog owners in Summerville, Charleston, and Mount Pleasant come to us after months or years of frustrating walks, and the problem is almost always the same — nobody taught them or their dog the fundamentals," said Chad Singer, Founder of Canine Revolution Dog Training. "This book is the exact system we use every day, written so that any owner can start seeing real results within the first week, regardless of their dog's age or history."

Singer brings considerable credentials to the subject. A Citadel alumni, U.S. Navy veteran, and Certified Professional Dog Trainer, he founded Canine Revolution Dog Training in Summerville in 2017 and has since built one of the most recognized dog training operations in the South Carolina Lowcountry. He is also the host of the Pack Talk Podcast, which reaches more than 48,000 listeners with evidence-based training content for dog owners and professional trainers alike. Dog owners across South Carolina looking for additional free training content can find the full video library from Canine Revolution Dog Training on the Canine Revolution Dog Training YouTube channel, where Singer and his team regularly publish instructional content on leash training, reactivity, obedience, and behavior modification.

The book is specifically designed for three audiences: first-time puppy owners who want to build good habits from the start, owners of reactive dogs who have struggled to find an approach that works, and anyone who has simply grown exhausted by being dragged on every walk. Singer notes that the average dog following the manual's system shows an 80% reduction in pulling behavior within 18 days. The Ultimate Leash Training Manual is available now on Amazon and through the Canine Revolution Dog Training website. Dog owners in Charleston, Summerville, Mount Pleasant, and surrounding communities who prefer hands-on professional support can also inquire about the company's board-and-train programs, private coaching, and behavior modification services.

ABOUT CANINE REVOLUTION DOG TRAINING

Canine Revolution Dog Training is a professional dog training company founded in 2017 by Chad Singer, a Citadel alumni, U.S. Navy veteran, and Certified Professional Dog Trainer. Serving Summerville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and surrounding areas of South Carolina, the company has trained more than 4,300 dogs and specializes in leash training, off-leash obedience, reactive dog rehabilitation, board-and-train programs, puppy development, behavior modification, and separation anxiety training.

