United One (Group) America Highlights CES 2026 Award-Winning UOG Wearable Wellness Solutions with New Technology.

UOG Wellness Band

Award-winning wearable wellness solutions powered by Advanced Black Diamond Carbon and Nano Silver Technology gain momentum for daily circulation support.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United One (Group) America, Inc Highlights CES 2026 Award-Winning UOG Wearable Wellness Technology With Growing Real-World User AdoptionAward-Winning Wearable Wellness Products Continue to Gain Attention for Everyday Recovery, Comfort, and Circulation SupportUnited One (Group) America, Inc today announced continued momentum for its wellness technology brand, UOG (United One Group) Healthcare, following its major editorial recognition at CES2026.At CES 2026, UOG earned three prestigious editorial awards:• Two (2) TWICE Picks Awards• One (1) TechRadar Pro Picks AwardThese honors recognize UOG’s wearable wellness solutions powered by its proprietary Advanced Black Diamond Carbon Technology™ & Nano Silver Technology™, developed to support non-invasive daily recovery, circulation support, and all-day comfort.Importantly, these awards are independent editorial selections—not paid endorsements—reinforcing UOG’s growing credibility among consumers and industry professionals.CES 2026 Award RecognitionUOG received:• Two TWICE Picks Awards for:– UOG 5-in-All Wellness Band– UOG 5-in-All Wellness Foot Pain Relief & Diabetic Support Socks• One TechRadar Pro Picks Award for:– UOG 5-in-All Wellness BandThe TWICE Picks Awards are selected by editors of TWICE, a leading U.S. consumer electronics and retail publication, recognizing products that demonstrate market readiness, innovation, and practical consumer value.The TechRadar Pro Picks Awards are selected by editors of TechRadar Pro, honoring products that deliver meaningful innovation, usability, and real-world impact.UOG’s recognition demonstrates that wearable wellness textiles can earn editorial attention typically reserved for high-tech electronic devices—without relying on batteries, apps, or digital tracking.Growing Real-World User ResponseSince CES 2026, UOG has seen increased interest from everyday users seeking wellness support solutions that do not require electronics, medication, or complicated setup.Customers report that UOG products integrate naturally into daily life—supporting comfort during work, travel, exercise, and rest.Many users highlight ease of wear, breathable materials, and comfort during extended use as key benefits.What Is Advanced Black Diamond Carbon Technology™ & Nano Silver Technology™?United One Group Healthcare developed this proprietary fusion technology to support circulation, recovery, and comfort—without surgery or prescription drugs.Advanced Black Diamond Carbon Technology™ utilizes specialized carbon particles engineered to stimulate blood flow and promote circulation support. The material is embedded into performance textiles to deliver breathable and resilient wearable support.Nano Silver Technology™ incorporates nano-sized pure silver particles known for antimicrobial and skin-support properties, helping reduce odor-causing bacteria and support hygiene during extended wear.Together, this technology supports daily wellness through consistent wearable contact with the body.Key Benefits Include:• Enhanced Blood Circulation• Muscle Recovery & Energy Support• Safe & Non-Invasive Wellness Support• Stress Relief & Comfort• Anti-Odor & Hygiene SupportMore information:Featured CES 2026 Award-Winning Products1) UOG 5-in-All Wellness BandTWICE Picks Award Winner & TechRadar Pro Picks Award Winner – CES 2026The UOG 5-in-All Wellness Band is a soft, flexible, one-size wearable designed to support deep rest and daily recovery—without electronics or medication.Designed to help:• Promote deeper sleep and relaxation• Relieve headaches and cranial tension• Support neck and shoulder relaxation• Activate parasympathetic response for stress reliefUsers report that the band is comfortable for extended wear and easy to integrate into nighttime or recovery routines.Common Use Scenarios:• Nighttime wear for deeper rest• Long-haul travel support• Post-work tension relief• Recovery after exerciseIdeal for: Individuals experiencing insomnia, migraines, eye fatigue, frequent travel, or high stress.2) UOG 5-in-All Wellness Foot Pain Relief & Diabetic Support SocksTWICE Picks Award Winner – CES 2026Designed to support foot comfort and circulation, these socks address plantar fasciitis, neuropathy-related discomfort, swelling, and chronic foot fatigue.Key Features:• Three-zone arch stabilization• Targeted cushioning support• Circulation support zones• Breathable wearable construction• Nano Silver antimicrobial integrationUsers report improved comfort during long shifts, walking, and extended standing.Ideal for: Individuals with foot discomfort, neuropathy, diabetes-related circulation concerns, and prolonged standing routines.Expanded UOG Wellness Lineup3) UOG 5-in-All Wellness Performance Sports SocksDesigned for athletes and physically demanding professions, these socks provide:• Compression-inspired circulation zones• Arch stabilization• Impact-absorbing cushioning• Moisture management ventilation• Anti-odor Nano Silver integrationUsers report enhanced stability, reduced fatigue, and improved comfort during long workdays or training sessions.4) UOG Pain Relief SocksDesigned for everyday comfort and recovery support, these socks combine ergonomic structure and proprietary wellness materials to reduce fatigue and support circulation.Ideal for workers, travelers, seniors, and individuals seeking non-invasive daily recovery.Real-World Wellness for Modern LifestylesModern routines often involve prolonged sitting, long commutes, extended screen exposure, travel, and high stress. UOG’s wearable solutions are engineered to support:• Improved daily comfort and mobility• Reduced fatigue and stiffness• Circulation support during sedentary routines• Recovery support for active lifestylesUOG’s philosophy emphasizes consistency—wellness solutions must be wearable, practical, and comfortable enough for daily use.Executive Statement“Our CES 2026 awards validated what we hear from customers every day—people want wellness solutions that are simple, wearable, and practical for real life. We are proud that UOG products are helping users feel more comfortable during work, travel, training, and recovery.”— David Kim, V.P, United One (Group) America, IncLooking AheadBuilding on its CES 2026 recognition, United One (Group) America, Inc plans to expand UOG’s global wearable wellness platform—continuing to develop non-invasive recovery solutions that integrate seamlessly into daily life.For more information, visit:SOURCE: United One (Group) America, IncMedia Contact:David Kim, V.PUnited One (Group) America, IncEmail: contact@uohealthcare.comWebsite: https://uohealthcare.com YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UOhealthcare Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uo_healthcare/

