Multi-vehicle Fatal collision occurred on I-80 at milepost 104 involving a wrong-way driver.

At 11:56 a.m. on February 21, a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80 caused a multi-vehicle collision near milepost 104. The Malibu struck an eastbound Dodge ...

