Attorney General James Warns New Yorkers About Price Gouging Ahead of Winter Storm

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued a consumer alert warning New York consumers and businesses about price gouging ahead of another winter storm expected to impact the state in the coming days. Governor Hochul has declared a state of emergency across the state. New York’s price gouging law prevents businesses from taking advantage of consumers by selling essential goods or services at excessively higher prices during market disruptions or emergencies. Attorney General James is urging New Yorkers who see higher prices on essential goods and services to file complaints with the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

“Winter weather is no excuse for price gouging,” said Attorney General James. “As New Yorkers prepare for another snowstorm, my office is on the lookout for those trying to take advantage of consumers with excessive price hikes. I encourage everyone to be vigilant and report examples of price gouging in their community to my office.”

New York law prohibits businesses from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to health, safety, or welfare for an unconscionably excessive price during emergencies. The price gouging law covers New York state vendors, retailers, and suppliers, and includes essential goods and services that are necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of consumers or the general public. These goods and services include food, water, gasoline, generators, batteries, flashlights, hotel lodging, and transportation options.

When reporting price gouging to OAG, consumers should:

Report the specific increased prices, dates, and places that they saw the increased prices; and

Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.

Price gouging violations can carry penalties of up to $25,000 per violation. New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 800-771-7755.