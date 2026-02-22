City of Laredo Opens Buena Vista Sports Complex to Support Youth and Economic Growth

Víctor D. Treviño and his wife, Rosa Márquez de Treviño, joined the Alpha Dogs—among the many teams in attendance—and their coach at the grand opening of the Buena Vista Sports Complex in Laredo. Courtesy Image City of Laredo, Texas. Jose A. Valdez Jr., Assistant City Manager. Courtesy Image City of Laredo, Texas. Gregory “Greg” Lasage, Superintendent. Courtesy Image City of Laredo, Texas.

Officials say long-planned project will expand recreation and attract regional events

This is for you to enjoy. This is for youth to thrive. This is for us to enjoy what the city of Laredo provides,” — Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor D. Treviño

LAREDO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Laredo has officially opened the Buena Vista Sports Complex , a project city leaders describe as a major investment in recreation, youth development, and economic activity.Mayor Dr. Victor D. Treviño called the facility a milestone for the community. “It means something significant for not only South Laredo but for the whole city,” Treviño said. “This signifies that Laredo moving forward, Laredo is making big strides, and this will be beneficial for the economy, for the quality of life, for businesses, and the overall youth because we’re interested in our youth.”Treviño said the complex will allow local athletes to host tournaments with teams from outside the city and state. “This field represents what Laredo’s like and what we strive for our youth,” he said, adding that sports provide “discipline for the body” and “discipline for the mind” while helping guide young residents in a positive direction.Assistant City Manager Jose A. Valdez Jr. said the complex grew from an idea discussed in the early 2000s. “This was a project and an idea that’s been in the works since I used to be a council member,” Valdez said, noting that later city councils “really pushed the idea of doing it.” He credited coordination among departments and strong community support for moving the project forward. “We all have to work together,” he said.Valdez described the facility as “an economic driver for the community,” expected to attract visitors and generate revenue for local businesses. A land donation from the Valdez and Ramos families helped make the project possible, while the county provided road access.The multi-purpose complex is designed to host baseball, softball, and soccer. Superintendent Gregory “Greg” Lasage said the venue can accommodate a wide range of events. “The opportunities out here are amazing,” Lasage said. “There are so many different events we can host in this venue.”Demand has already been strong. “Right now, we have all but two weekends committed through 2026,” Lasage said. Flexible field configurations allow multiple games to be played simultaneously, and staff will focus on delivering “a safe and high-quality experience.”Valdez said public input helped bring the project to life. “The community spoke out and said, ‘We also want it.’ It’s not just the council members’ dream,” he said.The ribbon cutting carries additional meaning following the passing of Parks Director Juan Jose “JJ” Gomez Jr., who strongly supported the project. The city council named one of the championship fields in his honor.Treviño described the complex as long overdue and emphasized its purpose for residents. “This is for you to enjoy. This is for youth to thrive. This is for us to enjoy what the city of Laredo provides,” he said.Laredo: Laredo is a U.S. border city with an estimated population of 255,000 and a territory of 107 square miles, with an average age of 28 years. Located at mile 1 of Interstate 35, the city is accessible by road, air, or bus, offering excellent connectivity. The city is home to the most important land port on the border, Port Laredo, which handles more than USD 339 billion in annual trade. The logistics industry, retail shopping, education, and health services constitute the foundation of its economy. For more information, visit: https://www.visitlaredo.com/ or download the Visit Laredo TX APP available for iOS and Android.

Buena Vista Sports Complex – Laredo, Texas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.