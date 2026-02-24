UniFi and Deep Sentinel Integration Turns the World’s Most Popular Cameras into Live-Guard Security Systems

UniFi and Deep Sentinel Integration

Deep Sentinel integrates with UniFi Protect, delivering AI-powered, human-verified live-guard security to existing cameras, no rip-and-replace required.

With the UniFi integration, we’re expanding proactive protection to more customers and partners and transforming cameras from passive recorders into active guardians that stop threats in their tracks.” — David Selinger, Deep Sentinel Founder & CEO

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Sentinel , the pioneer of AI-enhanced live-guard security surveillance, today announced its integration with UniFi , giving thousands of UniFi Protect users instant access to Deep Sentinel’s real-time, human-verified crime prevention system.UniFi, one of the world’s largest and most recognized camera manufacturers, is now integrated with Deep Sentinel’s AI-enhanced monitoring platform. This milestone bridges trusted UniFi Protect infrastructure with Deep Sentinel’s patented live-guard technology — delivering proactive protection without replacing existing hardware.“Deep Sentinel is driving a new era in security by uniting advanced AI with real-time live-guard intervention,” said David Selinger, CEO of Deep Sentinel. “With UniFi joining our ecosystem and giving us early access to its new API, we’re expanding proactive protection to even more customers and partners. Together, we’re transforming cameras from passive recorders into active guardians that stop threats in their tracks.”Instant Upgrade. Zero Rip-and-ReplaceWith the new UniFi integration, customers can connect their existing UniFi Protect NVRs and compatible cameras (G5, G6, and AI series) directly to Deep Sentinel’s live monitoring hub, enabling AI-driven detection and human-verified response within seconds. This integration offers:● No new hardware: Use existing UniFi Protect cameras and infrastructure● Rapid deployment: Full integration in hours, not days● Proactive defense: AI-powered alerts analyzed and verified by live guards● Immediate ROI: Eliminate costly system replacements while gaining 24/7 active protection“We’re thrilled to be certified with Deep Sentinel’s program for UniFi cameras,” said Eli Weinkle, CEO of NXT AV, an authorized UNiFi integrator. “Our customers can now elevate their UniFi systems to enterprise-grade protection, combining the hardware they already trust with the fastest, most proactive monitoring solution in the industry. It’s the perfect marriage of reliability and innovation.”“Deep Sentinel’s UniFi integration delivers real-time human protection intuitively, and unobtrusively,” said Chris Worthington, CEO of Personal Technology, a Deep Sentinel Partner. “It provides proactive security that makes homes and neighborhoods safer, and it does all this at a very reasonable cost using the best in-class cameras. The best feedback we've ever received from our clients in twenty years has come from their experience with Deep Sentinel."With proven crime-stopping results in verticals such as apartment buildings, retail, critical infrastructure, auto dealers/service lots, and construction sites, the integration between Deep Sentinel broadens UniFi’s ROI for millions of key businesses anywhere in the country.First Access to UniFi’s APIDeep Sentinel is the first security company to gain a preview of UniFi’s new API, reinforcing its leadership in third-party integration and rapid innovation, and expanding Deep Sentinel’s cloud-based focus on hardware-agnostic remote guarding delivery. This collaboration enables seamless data exchange between UniFi’s camera ecosystem and Deep Sentinel’s cloud-based live monitoring network, creating a secure, stable connection optimized for real-time guard response.Expanding an Ecosystem of Trusted PartnersIn addition to UniFi / Ubiquiti, leading camera manufacturers — including Axis, Luma, Vitek, InvidTech, Hikvision, Dahua, Uniview, Tiandy, and LTS— are integrated with Deep Sentinel’s AI-enhanced live monitoring platform. These integrations provide camera manufacturers and integrators a path to recurring revenue, while offering end-users AI-enhanced, human-verified protection without the need for expensive hardware replacement.“Our mission is simple,” added Selinger. “To make every camera in the world capable of stopping a crime before it happens.”*********************************************About Deep SentinelDeep Sentinel is revolutionizing physical security for businesses and homes as the only system that actually stops crime before it happens. Trusted by thousands of businesses and homes across the U.S., and hundreds of security partners, the company's patented security solution combines AI-driven surveillance with live guard response to turn passive cameras into powerful crime prevention tools. This AI-powered live guard solution integrates seamlessly with a range of camera systems, including third-party cameras or Deep Sentinel's own. Learn more at www.deepsentinel.com

