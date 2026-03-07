West Coast Customs Starts 2026 with a Standout Project Collab Debuting at CES; Announces Top 5 Custom Builds of 2025

TRINITY - First Three-Wheeled Single Passenger EV Vehicle Häagen-Dazs Caddy with Ice Cream Freezer Trunk Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombie Truck, Ol' Tessie

In 2025 WCC completed builds for Fortune 100 Brands, a Centibillionaire, a Video Game Franchise and so far in '26 a one-of-one single passenger EV vehicle

Starting 2026 collaborating on the TRINITY project, which broke ground in tech/auto sects, I am excited to keep this momentum going with the game-changing builds we already have in the works for 2026.” — Ryan Friedlinghaus | CEO and Founder, West Coast Customs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defining custom car culture for more than three decades, West Coast Customs Founder and CEO Ryan Friedlinghaus today announced the brand's standout collaborative project for the start of 2026 as well as the brand's top five custom car culture- defining projects of 2025!TRINITY - longtime client, entrepreneur, artist and futurist will.i.am conceptualized and unveiled an all‑electric, self‑balancing, single‑passenger 3‑wheel vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2026. A next‑generation micromobility platform that aligns Human + Vehicle + Agent, TRINITY is powered by NVIDIA DGX Spark technology in collaboration with DEKA Research & Development, providing self‑balancing and robotics expertise and West Coast Customs, providing iconic automotive design and build execution. This trio combines frontier engineering, custom‑car craft, and AI‑first thinking, into one micromobility platform.With a build-packed roster of projects ranging from the spectacular to the sublime, and everything in between, in 2025 West Coast Customs completed one-of-one builds for a centibillionaire and his wife, an off road truck for one of the most popular video game franchises in the world and had not one but two vehicles mounting impressive activations at Superbowl LXI in New Orleans. They are:Häagen-DazsCaddy - the beloved ice cream brand collaborated with West Coast Customs to create an “ice cream vehicle” to support the brand’s first-ever Super Bowl LIX commercial and promotional campaign “Not So Fast, Not So Furious”. Dubbed “Dazs Drive”, the project called for a stand out vehicle to travel cross country, Los Angeles to New Orleans, to make its debut at Super Bowl LIX.Securing a 1963 Cadillac Series 62 convertible, West Coast Customs successfully designed and created the perfect ride with a fully-functional glass display freezer, with custom LED lighting and amplified speakers in the car’s trunk. The exterior featured luxurious ice-cream-inspired custom paint and trim work in the Häagen-Dazsbrand colors of burgundy and cream. Customized Häagen-Dazslogo badges adorned the hood, steering wheel, and wheel caps. The interior featured custom logo-embroidered cream leather seats, a burgundy leather dashboard and a unique Häagen-Dazscone holder armrest.Monkey Tilt Truck - the online casino and betting platform, MonkeyTilt, provided West Coast Customs with the task of creating a “casino on wheels”. The brand sought to combine iconic craftsmanship with MonkeyTilt’s vision for the future of gaming and entertainment and to support the brand’s debut at Superbowl LIX.West Coast Customs delivered a sleek, Monkey Tilt branded black bus featuring stunning graphics and brand-requisite QR codes. “Win Big Here” messaging on the exterior of the bus allowed fans to connect, compete, and celebrate on site. The bus interior featured high-tech interactive gaming zones, luxurious lounge areas and extraordinary entertainment spaces. Slide-outs extended from the Tilt Truck, and a glass panel allowed attendees to catch a glimpse of a bust of the titular monkey inside.The Monkey Tilt Bus was named one of the top 8 experiential vehicles at Superbowl’s Fan Fest by Event Marketer magazine.Mark Zuckerberg - Pair of Porsches - Zuckerberg reps commissioned West Coast Customs to create duo his and her builds. The request was to transform a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT SUV into a minivan and personal customization project for a GT3 Touring Porsche. West Coast Customs delivered a one-of-one, first-ever Porsche minivan, for Priscilla and for Mark, a complete customization of his manual Porsche. Requesting a matching color scheme, WCC Master Painters sought out a progressive Porsche OEM color, custom painting the Zuckerberg Porsche pair, a new Porsche color, Chalk.Activision - Call of Duty Zombie Truck - the gaming giant engaged West Coast customs to create a real-world version of the iconic Zombies Wonder Vehicle: Ol' Tessie for Call of DutyBlack Opps 7 to debut at Activision's NEXT '25 event in Las Vegas.West Coast Customs secured a large, over-sized style pick up truck initiating fabrication work to give the truck a battle scarred look while also utilizing commercial paint and air brushing techniques to provide a worn patina appearance. Providing spot on, game-accurate details such as a portable Pack-a-Punch machine, defensive weapons like turrets and a massive spectacularly hand-crafted, exact game replica of the three-headed Abomination covering the entire front end of the truck, Ol’ Tessie debuted apocalypse-ready!TJ Maxx - Maxxinista Express - TJ Maxx, a leading off-price retailer and subsidiary of The TJX Companies, Inc. selected West Coast Customs to create a vehicle that would provide their shoppers with an intimate holiday experience that could travel to retail locations across the country.Sourcing a unique double decker bus, West Coast Customs, transformed the two-story vehicle into the Maxxinista Express, the ultimate holiday experience for TJ Maxx shoppers. The exterior of the red bus was smartly wrapped and branded with holiday-themed graphic accents and a giant hand-crafted red bow adorning the passenger entry way point. The interior featured elegant red velvet tufted booth seating with charging stations and a delectable snack serving area accented with TJ Maxx serving pieces. The second level of the Maxxinista Express revealed a luxurious overstuffed banquette and a cozy faux fireplace conversation area adorned in TJ Maxx holiday decor. The rolling holiday experience also featured individual custom red storage shopping lockers for shoppers and their Maxxinista hauls.Exceptional West Coast Customs brand extensions continue with:-Collaborations with Airbnb to provide exclusive AirBnb Experience packages throughout summer 2025, which routinely sold out.-Coaster-side activations at the WEST COAST RACERS rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, CA.-WEST COAST SMASH BURGER, West Coast Customs’ gourmet smash burger franchise, breaking ground on its first brick and mortar location, Fall 2026.-The WEST COAST CUSTOMS ACADEMY (WCCA), a custom automotive school educating the master craftsmen of tomorrow. Through a partnership with the Los Angeles County Justice Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD), the 2025 school year the program graduated close to 100 students.Globally recognized for its original designs, concepts and cutting-edge technology, the West Coast Customs flagship 60,000 sf facility is headquartered in Burbank, CA with multiple departments offering every aspect of unparalleled custom car craftsmanship.

West Coast Customs Project Highlights in 2025

