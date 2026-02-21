Mayor Wu Announces Winning Proposals of the 2026 Participatory Budgeting Initiative

Eight winning proposals selected during this year’s “Ideas in Action,” Boston’s citywide participatory budgeting process open to all residents

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Participatory Budgeting (OPB) announced the winning projects of the second cycle of the Participatory Budgeting Initiative, “Ideas in Action.” The eight winning proposals reflect priorities identified and selected by Boston residents and will direct $2.2 million in community-driven investments across the City.

The winning proposals include: Immigrant Legal Defense Fund, Neighborhood Fresh Food Access Initiative, Bridging the Gap: Assistance for Housing Stability, Immigrant Career Pathways: Bridging Language and Employment, Green My Block, Workforce Training Programs Focused on Trades, Youth Financial Literacy and Empowerment Workshops, and Small Business Development Resource Program.

As part of the participatory budgeting process, residents submitted ideas for how the City should allocate $2.2 million. Community members then helped shape and refine proposals alongside city staff for the voting phase. Following a public voting period, residents selected the projects that will receive funding beginning the spring of 2026.

“Participatory budgeting continues to demonstrate what is possible when residents have a direct voice in shaping Boston’s future,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The projects selected this year reflect our communities’ focus on housing stability, immigration support, workforce opportunity, youth empowerment, small business growth, and climate resilience. We are grateful to every resident who participated and look forward to implementing these investments across our neighborhoods.”

Participatory budgeting was established following voter approval of a ballot measure in 2021. Mayor Wu and the Boston City Council adopted the ordinance establishing the office in 2023. Each year, funding from the City’s operating budget is invested in one-time and non-recurring community-driven projects across Boston.

The process is open to all Boston residents aged 11 and older, regardless of citizenship status. Voting is available in multiple languages and accessible both online and in person, with outreach conducted in partnership with community-based organizations and City departments to ensure broad participation. This cycle, a total of 4,841 votes were collected from residents across the city.

“Through collaboration with community partners, guidance from the Office’s External Oversight Board, and partnerships with City departments, we worked to build on the success of the inaugural cycle and strengthen accessibility and equity in this second round,” said Renato Castelo, Director of the Office of Participatory Budgeting. “We look forward to advancing implementation to ensure these investments are delivered effectively and translate into measurable progress across the city.”

Each of the eight winning proposals will receive dedicated funding, and relevant departments will oversee its implementation. Details on each proposal are below.

The Office of Participatory Budgeting will work with the lead departments on next steps for implementation later this year.

﻿About the Office of Participatory Budgeting

The Office of Participatory Budgeting (OPB) provides an official point of entry for Boston residents to contribute to the City’s budget process. OPB continues to advance its mission by furthering public engagement and direct democratic involvement, building collective capacity on issues of racial and social justice, and aligning with the City’s goal of achieving and embedding equity and inclusion into City practices.