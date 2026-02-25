Roof Repair Corp Launches Mile High Roofing Promotions as Colorado Homeowners Face Insurance Non‑Renewals Over Roof Age

Roof Repair

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Littleton, CO — Roof Repair Corp., a trusted roofing company based in Littleton and serving all of Colorado, has announced a new set of promotions designed to help homeowners navigate the growing challenges of roof maintenance, insurance non‑renewals, and Colorado’s famously unpredictable weather. With more insurance carriers now dropping homeowners simply because their roof is over 12 years old, Roof Repair Corp. is encouraging residents to get a professional roof inspection before paying out of pocket for a replacement. The company says many of these roofs actually show hail or wind damage that may qualify as a covered loss.Colorado homeowners are feeling the pressure as insurance companies tighten their requirements. Roof Repair Corp. reports that a rising number of homeowners are being told their policy won’t be renewed due to roof age alone. The problem? Age doesn’t tell the whole story. Colorado’s weather — hailstorms, high winds, heavy snow, and intense UV exposure — often causes damage that qualifies for insurance coverage. Without a proper inspection, homeowners may replace a roof themselves and miss out on thousands of dollars in potential benefits.To help homeowners stay ahead of these issues, Roof Repair Corp. is rolling out several new promotions. The first is a free roof replacement estimate, available to homeowners across the Denver metro area and throughout Colorado. The company emphasizes that a professional inspection can reveal storm damage that homeowners may not notice on their own. If damage is found, Roof Repair Corp. can help document it properly and guide homeowners through the insurance process.The second promotion is a half‑off markup deal on solar attic fans when paired with any roof replacement. Solar attic fans have become increasingly popular in Colorado due to their ability to reduce attic temperatures, improve ventilation, and lower cooling costs. At 5,280 feet, attics heat up fast, and Roof Repair Corp. says solar fans are one of the simplest ways to protect a roof and improve home comfort. Because they run on solar power, they require no wiring and no additional energy use.The third promotion is a roof tune‑up package starting at just $10 per month. This plan includes routine maintenance designed to extend roof life, prevent leaks, and catch small issues before they become expensive repairs. Roof Repair Corp. says the tune‑up plan is ideal for homeowners who aren’t ready for a full replacement but want to keep their roof in good shape year‑round. With Colorado’s rapid weather swings, the company believes proactive maintenance is one of the smartest investments a homeowner can make.Roof Repair Corp. also serves commercial clients nationwide, offering commercial roof replacement , repair, inspections, and maintenance. The company works with property managers, HOAs, industrial facilities, retail centers, and multi‑state commercial portfolios. Their national commercial division continues to grow as businesses seek reliable, transparent roofing partners who can handle large‑scale projects.To add personality to the brand, Roof Repair Corp. is featuring its recognizable koala mascot throughout the promotional campaign. “You may have seen the koala with a hammer — that’s Roof Repair Corp.’s koala bear, aiming to provide the best quality roofing in Colorado,” the company says. The mascot brings a friendly, memorable touch to the brand and reflects the company’s approachable, customer‑focused style.“We know homeowners are stressed about insurance changes, rising costs, and unpredictable weather,” said the company’s owner. “Our goal is to make roof care easier, more affordable, and more transparent. Whether someone needs a full replacement, a tune‑up, or just an honest inspection, we’re here to help.”Roof Repair Corp. encourages any homeowner who has been sent a non-renewal letter or dropped by their insurance carrier due to roof age to schedule a professional inspection before replacing their roof. The company emphasizes that many roofs over 12 years old still qualify for insurance coverage due to storm damage, and replacing a roof without checking first could mean missing out on thousands of dollars in potential benefits.With its new promotions, Roof Repair Corp. aims to help more Colorado homeowners stay protected — no matter what the sky decides to do next.

