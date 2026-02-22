Boston City Hall Hosts 2026 Lunar New Year Festival Gala as Recognition Highlights Cultural Impact

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston City Hall was illuminated in commemorative festival lighting on Sunday evening as the Third Annual Boston Lunar New Year Festival Gala marked the occasion with a celebration of culture, community engagement, and civic recognition. Now in its third year, the Lunar New Year Festival Gala has become a prominent cultural event in New England, bringing together government officials, community leaders, artists, nonprofit organizations, business partners, and residents from across Greater Boston.As night fell, the exterior of City Hall glowed in festival lighting, representing prosperity, renewal, and reunion. Inside, hundreds gathered in a festive yet dignified atmosphere to welcome the Lunar New Year in what has rapidly become a defining moment in Boston’s civic calendar.This year’s Lunar New Year Festival Gala coincided with official proclamations from both the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Boston, underscoring the expanding civic recognition of Lunar New Year within public life. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll jointly issued a commendation recognizing the Lunar New Year Festival Gala for its contributions to cultural diversity and community engagement.The Commonwealth formally proclaimed February 15, 2026, as Lunar New Year Day in Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio issued an official declaration marking the occasion, and the City of Boston signed a municipal proclamation declaring February 15 as Lunar New Year Day in Boston. Together, these recognitions reflect the growing civic presence and leadership of the Asian American community across the region.The evening opened with Auditor Diana DiZoglio presenting the Massachusetts Outstanding Youth Contribution Award to Feng Tianyi and Shiying Yang in recognition of their artistic excellence and community engagement. Her participation set a tone of partnership between civic leadership and the next generation of cultural contributors. She then performed a rendition of “America the Beautiful,” symbolizing unity and shared belonging across communities.Community leaders joined public officials on stage to formally launch the Lunar New Year Festival Gala program, including Gary Yu, Founder and Chair of the Lunar New Year Festival Gala and Vice Chair of the Massachusetts Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission; Qian Ge, President of the New England Asian American Alliance; and Hua Wang, President of United Asian Americans. Organizers described the moment as a milestone reflecting years of collaborative effort to elevate Lunar New Year as a recognized civic observance in Boston.Distinguished guests in attendance included Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio; Boston City Council President Liz Breadon; Boston City Councilors Erin Murphy, Ed Flynn, and Ben Webber; Governor’s Councillor Tamisha Civil; and John Powers, Clerk of the Suffolk County Superior Court. Speakers throughout the evening emphasized inclusion, intergenerational dialogue, and the contributions of Asian American residents to Boston’s economic vitality and cultural landscape.Hosted by Shanshan Cao, Steven Lai, Claire Wu, Olivia Hao, Stephanie Sun, and Freya L. Tang, the Lunar New Year Festival Gala featured a diverse lineup blending traditional heritage with contemporary global artistry. The audience experienced a vibrant lion dance, classical dance inspired by Dunhuang art, a Sichuan tea ceremony demonstration featuring the traditional long-spout teapot technique, traditional opera excerpts, guzheng ensemble performances, jazz interpretations, cross-cultural instrumental collaborations, contemporary pop and K-pop dance numbers, and youth ensemble showcases. The grand finale featured acclaimed musicians Feng Xiaoquan and Zeng Gege performing beloved works including “Tanghulu” and “Heaven and Earth,” bringing the audience to its feet and closing the evening with celebratory energy.A major highlight of the Lunar New Year Festival Gala was a special cultural recognition segment introduced by Sinclair Lyu, CEO and Co-founder of Hurun. In his remarks, Lyu announced the launch of a new cultural awards initiative established in partnership between the Lunar New Year Festival Gala organizing committee and Hurun. The collaboration was presented as a significant step in strengthening the gala’s international cultural presence and deepening its role as a platform for cross-cultural dialogue.During the inaugural awards presentation, Gary Yu received the Hurun International Cultural Communication Achievement Award in recognition of his leadership in advancing cultural exchange and civic engagement through the Lunar New Year Festival Gala platform. Feng Tianyi was honored with the Hurun U35 Cultural Music Award for his contributions to contemporary artistic expression and cross-border cultural collaboration. Yue Vicky Zhang, Director and Founder of the Keller Williams New York City Pan-Asian Sales Division, received the Hurun U30 Cultural Innovation Award in recognition of her efforts in bridging cultural communities through leadership and public engagement. Organizers noted that these recognitions highlight the global dimension of the Lunar New Year Festival Gala and reinforce its commitment to celebrating cultural heritage while embracing international collaboration.Beyond the stage performances, the Lunar New Year Festival Gala featured interactive cultural exhibitions designed to deepen community engagement. A youth art exhibition presented by the New England Asian American Alliance showcased nationally recognized award-winning works, drawing families and students into conversations about arts education and emerging creative leadership. Renowned painter Niu Xiaolin attended the exhibition, where several of his students’ works were displayed. A second cultural zone organized by the International and Intercultural Education Institute invited attendees to participate in calligraphy and traditional lantern-making while exploring Lunar New Year–themed artworks by local artists. These experiential components extended the celebration beyond performance into hands-on cultural exchange.The Lunar New Year Festival Gala received promotional and media coverage from regional outlets and tourism platforms including CBS Boston, Meet Boston, Do617, and official City of Boston channels. Observers noted that the gala’s continued growth reflects the increasing visibility and institutional recognition of Asian cultural life within Boston’s broader civic landscape.The evening concluded with a community raffle featuring prizes that included a round-trip international flight provided by Hainan Airlines and additional gifts contributed by supporting partners. The celebratory finale reinforced the Lunar New Year Festival Gala’s mission of fostering shared joy and connection across communities.Organizers emphasized that the continued expansion of the Lunar New Year Festival Gala has been made possible through sustained collaboration among civic leaders, nonprofit organizations, corporate partners, and volunteers. From its inaugural launch to its third edition, the Lunar New Year Festival Gala has evolved into a recognized civic tradition that brings together diverse communities under a shared celebration of renewal, cultural pride, and mutual understanding.The organizing committee announced that the Fourth Annual Boston Lunar New Year Festival Gala will be held on February 7, 2027, at Boston City Hall. As applause echoed through the hall and attendees departed into the winter evening, it was clear that the Lunar New Year Festival Gala has become more than an annual celebration—it is now a defining cultural moment within Boston’s civic narrative.

