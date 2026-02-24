Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner Honored with 2026 The Knot Best of Weddings and WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner Since 1953 Margaret's Couture Bridal Cleaning and Preservation awarded The Knot Best of Weddings 2026 Margaret's the Couture Cleaner Bridal Gown Cleaning and Conservation Services Wedding Wire Couples Choice Awards 2026

Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner wins The 2026 Knot Best of Weddings & WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards for excellence in bridal gown cleaning and preservation.

"We are honored by this recognition from our couples. It reflects our team’s dedication to providing the highest quality couture care and preservation," Margaret’s management team.” — Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner Management team.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner, the nation's premier destination for luxury bridal garment care, is proud to announce its selection as a double winner of the wedding industry's most prestigious honors: The Knot Best of Weddings 2025 and the 2026 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards. These annual awards represent the highest-rated wedding professionals across the country, as determined by millions of real reviews from couples who have experienced the quality and reliability of these vendors firsthand.

As a long-recognized national leader in the care of couture and specialty garments, Margaret’s has spent decades refining its expertise in bridal gown cleaning, preservation, and alterations. Winning these awards underscores Margaret's commitment to excellence in quality, responsiveness, and professional craftsmanship.

Setting the Gold Standard for Bridal Care

Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner provides a comprehensive suite of bridal gown cleaning, alteration, and bridal gown conservation services designed to ensure every bride looks her best on her wedding day and that her gown remains a cherished heirloom for decades to come.

Couture Bridal Gown Alterations: Available at the San Diego location, expert seamstresses provide custom design details, resizing, and creative bustle solutions.

Award-Winning Bridal Gown Cleaning & Pressing: Utilizing a custom-designed facility with multi-spectrum inspection rooms, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner detects and removes "invisible" stains that can cause yellowing over time.

Legacy Gown Preservation®: Using museum-quality, acid-free materials and a cotton muslin liner, Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner extends the life of textiles for up to 200 years.

Vintage Bridal Gown Cleaning and Restoration: Specialists can restore old, damaged, or yellowed gowns, allowing future generations to wear family heirlooms.

Pre-Wedding Concierge Services: include on-site pickup and delivery, travel packing, final pressing, and pre-wedding storage.

About the Awards

The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards recognize local wedding professionals who demonstrate excellence in the "four pillars" of the industry: quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Similarly, The Knot Best of Weddings highlights the top-tier vendors within The Knot’s Vendor Marketplace who consistently deliver outstanding service, as verified by couple-submitted reviews.

About Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner

Founded in 1953, Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner has built a reputation as the nation's first 5-Star Certified Couture Cleaner®. With physical locations in San Diego, La Jolla, Del Mar, Newport Beach, and Los Angeles, Margaret's serves Southern California with expert wedding gown cleaning and preservation and offers nationwide shipping.

For more information about Margaret's Couture Bridal Services or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.margarets.com.

Margaret's Couture Bridal Gown Cleaning and Preservation Services

