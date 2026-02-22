Shamrock Roofing’s Garen Armstrong Partners with Organ Donation Advocacy at 2026 Kansas City Heart Ball

Heart survivor Garen Armstrong and Shamrock Roofing join the American Heart Association to drive organ donation awareness at the 2026 Kansas City Heart Ball

As a heart transplant survivor, I am living proof of the lifesaving power of organ donation.” — Garen Armstrong

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Heart Association’s annual Kansas City Heart Ball returns tonight to the Loews Kansas City Hotel, uniting the region’s business leaders and survivors to fund lifesaving cardiovascular research. Among the evening’s most prominent voices is Garen Armstrong , Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction , who is leveraging his platform as a heart transplant survivor to champion the critical need for organ donation.The 2026 Heart Ball campaign, themed "Heart of Kansas City," focuses on driving medical advancement and community health equity. For Armstrong, the mission is deeply personal.“As a heart transplant survivor, I am living proof of the lifesaving power of organ donation,” said Armstrong. “At Shamrock Roofing, our mission extends beyond construction; we are dedicated to building a stronger, healthier Kansas City by giving others the same second chance at life that I received.”Advocacy in Action: Shamrock Roofing and Donate Life Beyond his leadership in the Kansas City roofing industry, Armstrong has transformed his personal health journey into a catalyst for community impact. Under his direction, Shamrock Roofing and Construction serves as the head sponsor of the Donate Life campaign across Kansas and Missouri.The statistics highlight the urgency of this advocacy:500+ Kansans are currently on the waiting list for organ transplants.One donor can save up to eight lives and enhance 75 others through tissue donation.The partnership aims to bridge the gap between donor registration and the growing medical need in the Midwest.2026 Kansas City Heart Ball Event DetailsThe gala serves as a cornerstone for local philanthropy, with proceeds supporting the American Heart Association’s century-long legacy of scientific discovery.When: Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 11:30 PM CTWhere: Loews Kansas City Hotel (City Beautiful Ballroom)Address: 1515 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64108Impact: Funds raised support research into heart disease and stroke, the leading causes of death in the United States.How to Support the MissionThe community is encouraged to participate in this lifesaving movement through several avenues:Register as a Donor: Visit Donate Life Kansas to join the registry.Contribute to AHA: Support local research via Heart.org.Local Leadership: Learn more about the community initiatives led by Shamrock Roofing and Construction at shamrockroofer.com.About Garen ArmstrongGaren Armstrong is the Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction and a dedicated advocate for the American Heart Association. Following a successful heart transplant, he has dedicated his career to community service, philanthropy, and raising awareness for organ donation. Discover his full story at garenarmstrong.com.

