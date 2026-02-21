Ukraine: ICRC Director-General - Millions in Ukraine face intolerable suffering and growing needs amid ongoing conflict

“The international armed conflict has affected millions of Ukrainians in dramatic ways over the last four years,” said Mr. Krähenbühl. “Almost every family has endured the death of a loved one, injury, displacement or the extreme anxiety of having no news about a captured or missing relative. There is nothing abstract about the pain and trauma you witness during a visit like this. The stories and images are harrowing.”

In Kyiv, Mr. Krähenbühl engaged with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the President and the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights on the increasing humanitarian needs in Ukraine, the crucial issue of prisoners of war (POWs) and those missing in action. In discussions with the authorities and with families who are desperately seeking answers about their loved ones, he reiterated the ICRC’s determination to continue working on access to all POWs.

During a visit to a heating point supported by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), Mr. Krähenbühl, along with the URCS leadership, met people affected by recent extensive strikes on critical infrastructure, which have significantly limited access to heating and electricity for millions across Ukraine.

“I was deeply moved by the many conversations I had with Ukrainians living with the realities of a devastating conflict. Temperatures far below freezing become intolerable when heating and power are lost for hours or even days because infrastructure is damaged by hostilities. The impact is particularly severe for those who are already vulnerable, such as the elderly, the injured and those facing economic strain from the loss of family members,” said Mr. Krähenbühl.

Among the key sites visited were the ICRC-supported Physical Rehabilitation Centre of Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital and the Kyiv City Medical Centre Burns Unit, where Mr. Krähenbühl met staff and patients who described the tragic physical and psychological impact of this conflict. He also spoke with staff at a forensic facility supporting the identification of human remains – a meeting that underlined the immense human cost of this armed conflict, the high number of families waiting for answers and the complexity of this gruelling task.

“I have seen this week the importance of these programmes, and how vital it is to ensure dignity is respected when it comes to rehabilitation, treating patients recovering from terrible burns or in the management of the dead. Unfortunately, the humanitarian needs resulting from the escalation of the international armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine remain immense. We will continue to work hard to deliver the assistance that is most needed.” In Lviv, Mr Krähenbühl further visited one of the camps holding Russian POWs, to which the ICRC has regular access.

At the conclusion of the visit, the director-general reiterated the imperative to fully respect international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians, limiting the damage and destruction to critical infrastructure providing essential services to the population, and ensuring full and unhindered access for the ICRC to all prisoners of war, in line with the Geneva Conventions.

Present since 2014, there are currently over 750 ICRC staff working across Ukraine, making it one of the ICRC’s biggest operations worldwide.