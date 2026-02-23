Munich Event Agency Publishes Open Dialogue Between Industry Veteran and AI

Famous Isarnixen performing at a customer event organised by the event agency Servicebroker GmbH in Munich, Germany Dominik Markoč - Founder of Event Design Company Servicebroker GmbH Munich

A 30-Year Event Industry Veteran and an AI Sit Down for the Conversation the Industry Needs to Have

AI offers tools — but no goosebumps!” — Dominik Markoč

MüNCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Servicebroker GmbH, a Munich-based event agency, has published eventmanagementisdead.com — an initiative designed to spark reflection and invite an open discourse on the future of human work . At its center is an unscripted dialogue between founder Dominik Markoč and Anthropic's AI assistant Claude (model Opus 4.6), exploring what artificial intelligence means for creative professions. The event industry serves as the test case, but the questions apply far beyond it.The exchange covers uncomfortable territory. Where exactly does AI outperform a seasoned event professional? At what point does human judgment become irreplaceable? And what happens to an industry built on relationships when algorithms start handling the logistics? Along the way, the AI poses a surprising question of its own to the event manager. Markoč lets the answers stand, even when they challenge his own role."AI frees you from the part that never defined you anyway — administering. What remains is what you actually set out for," says the AI. "AI offers tools — but no goosebumps!" says Dominik Markoč.What makes the project unusual is the approach: an experienced event professional and an AI engage in a conversation that is both practical and philosophical. About sensory experience, empathy, creativity, and conquering hearts. The impulse comes from the human; the co-creation is what's new. Event management, in this context, serves as a microcosm: one of many professions now navigating the same transformation — from design and music to law and logistics.Beyond the dialogue, the website includes eight practical AI prompt examples for everyday event management tasks, from venue research to run-of-show planning. They are a snapshot, not a textbook — a deliberate acknowledgment that technology evolves faster than any guide can follow. The project documents a specific moment in the evolving relationship between human professionals and AI The full conversation and the AI tools are freely accessible at https://eventmanagementisdead.com/en/article/

Sometimes It's Just About Winning Hearts | Servicebroker Event Agency Munich

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.