New Business Fable “Crash and [Burn] LEARN” Exposes the Blind Spots that Lead to Executive Burnout

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive burnout is rising across private equity, founder-led companies, and growth-stage organizations. Yet most CEOs believe it will never happen to them.

A new business fable, Crash and [Burn] LEARN, written by executive consultant Julien Godbarge, challenges that assumption head-on.

The book follows fictional CEO Jason Marchand as he drives five acquisitions in three years while chasing a high-stakes exit. On the surface, he is winning. Behind the scenes, anxiety mounts, relationships strain, and critical blind spots go unnoticed until collapse becomes inevitable.

“Most executives do not burn out because they lack drive,” said Godbarge. “They burn out because they are operating from false beliefs they have never questioned.”

Through story and analysis, the book identifies five false beliefs many CEOs carry into the C-Suite and ten leadership blind spots that quietly distort judgment, culture, and performance. These patterns often appear productive in the short term but become destructive over time.

Godbarge speaks from experience.

“I crashed, but you don’t have to,” he said. “Executive burnout does not begin with exhaustion. It begins with identity. When your worth is fused to performance, you will ignore every warning sign.”

The business fable format allows readers to see themselves in Jason Marchand’s decisions without feeling targeted. As the story unfolds, readers witness how ambition, unchecked growth, and emotional isolation compound inside high-performing leaders.

Crash and [Burn] LEARN brings a story-driven structure that translates complex executive psychology into accessible narrative.

“Leaders rarely see their blind spots in real time,” said Godbarge. “Story gives them distance. Distance creates clarity. And clarity creates change.”

Beyond the narrative, Crash and [Burn] LEARN serves as a leadership development tool for CEOs, executive teams, and private equity partners seeking to prevent burnout before it disrupts performance.

Godbarge now works with CEOs and leadership teams to identify early indicators of executive overload, misaligned growth strategies, and culture-level blind spots that precede collapse.

“Prevention is possible,” said Godbarge. “But only if leaders are willing to examine the assumptions driving their decisions.”

Crash and [Burn] LEARN is available on Amazon in three formats: Kindle Unlimited, Kindle Digital, and paperback. Executive resources, consulting information, and additional leadership insights can be found at TenBlindSpots.com.

Julien Godbarge is an executive consultant who advises CEOs and leadership teams on preventing burnout, identifying blind spots, and building sustainable performance systems. After experiencing executive collapse firsthand, he rebuilt his consulting approach around long-term leadership resilience.

