GenieMD Announces Launch of HelloGenie™ A Free AI-Powered Doctor Connecting Patients to Real Physicians

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenieMD today announced the official launch of HelloGenie ™, a next-generation AI Doctor designed to provide instant, intelligent health guidance, at no cost to users, while seamlessly connecting patients to licensed, board-certified physicians when clinical care is needed.HelloGenie leverages advanced artificial intelligence to help users better understand their symptoms, receive structured health guidance, and determine appropriate next steps. Unlike standalone AI tools, HelloGenie is fully integrated into GenieMD’s nationwide medical infrastructure.When necessary, users can connect with a board-certified physician to receive lab orders, obtain prescriptions, and access coordinated follow-up care. By combining AI-driven triage with real medical professionals, HelloGenie bridges the gap between digital symptom checking and actionable healthcare delivery.“Our goal is to democratize access to intelligent healthcare,” said Dr. Soheil Saadat, Founder & CEO of GenieMD. “HelloGenie provides immediate AI-driven insight, and when clinical intervention is required, it connects patients directly to trusted medical professionals, all within one connected ecosystem.”HelloGenie is now available and free to use.About GenieMDGenieMD is a leading digital health and telemedicine company providing nationwide access to board-certified physicians, remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM), AI-driven health tools, and integrated care solutions. Through its Medical Group and technology platform, GenieMD combines advanced AI, virtual care, diagnostics, and preventive health services to deliver a connected, patient-centered healthcare experience.GenieMD’s mission is to empower individuals with intelligent health insights while ensuring seamless access to licensed medical professionals, laboratory services, and prescription management all within a secure and compliant digital environment.Contact bizdev@geniemd.com

