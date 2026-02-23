Construction of the Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory (SFIT) Launched in the Kyrgyz Republic

BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A capsule-laying ceremony was held on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake in the Issyk-Kul Region of the Kyrgyz Republic, marking the beginning of construction of the Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory (SFIT).The Tamchy SFIT is a fully state-owned project, implemented under the special legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic. Significant investments have been earmarked to set up and promote the investment- appealing territory. It will feature its own dispute resolution center, which will resolve civil disputes based on English law principles, and residents will enjoy access to a wide ecosystem of services, including legal and financial support, visa assistance, customs services, and property management.Located over a total area of 5,965 hectares, the Tamchy SFIT combines several functional clusters, including a financial and business hub, a logistics and service area, an international airport, as well as a tourism cluster on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul, by itself covering an area of up to 100 hectares. The Tamchy SFIT will act as a one-stop shop with an extra focus on finance, fintech, and innovation, providing residents with the best conditions compared to competitors, including a zero-tax rate.During Phase 1, 51,000 square meters of facilities, including logistics infrastructure, are planned to be constructed by 2027. The first office building, with an area of 3,850 square meters, is scheduled to be commissioned in 2026. By 2035, the total development area is expected to reach 470,000 square meters.The project is expected to make a significant contribution to the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic between 2026 and 2035, creating 10,000+ jobs. By 2035, the number of resident companies is expected to exceed 3,900, with the tourist flow reaching over 92,000 people annually.Project Development Indicators:1. Phase IImplementation (2026 – 2027)1.1. Construction of facilities with a total area of 51,000 sq. m, including logistics infrastructure, to be completed by 2027.1.2. Commissioning of the first office building:Total area: 3,850 sq. mPlanned commissioning year: 20262. Long-Term DevelopmentTargets (by 2035)2.1. Total development area to reach 470,000 sq. m.2.2. Number of resident companies to exceed 3,900.Annual tourist flow to exceed 92,000 visitors3. Socio-Economic Impact(2026–2035)3.1. Creation of more than 10,000 jobs.3.2. Significant contribution to the economic development of the Kyrgyz Republic during the period 2026–2035.“Promoting investment into the Kyrgyz Republic's economy is a key priority of state policy. Today, we are establishing a straightforward and competitive institutional environment for international businesses. The Tamchy SFIT offers investors long-term predictability, a modern legal framework, an independent dispute resolution mechanism, and a fully-fledged ecosystem where they can work, live, and grow their businesses. It is a new economic hub for the country – an international financial and business center, a magnet for capital, technology, and new companies, which will contribute to long- term economic growth and job creation. It is precisely projects like these that shape the future, foster sustainable institutions, and bolster the Kyrgyz Republic's position as an open and reliable investment jurisdiction,” said Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chair of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Head of the President Office of the Kyrgyz Republic.The initial concept was designed by the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of leading investment consulting firms, including Singapore's Makara Capital. The concept builds on the best practices of the international financial centers of Dubai and Singapore.“Dubai and Singapore have grown to where they are now because they focused on the quality of institutions, predictable laws, an independent judiciary, and transparent rules for businesses. This is the groundwork that we are laying at the Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory. At the same time, the Kyrgyz Republic has something these jurisdictions initially lacked, i.e., a unique geographic location at the crossroads of Eurasian markets and the natural potential of Issyk-Kul. Our goal is to unlock a long-term competitive advantage of this mix”, said Ali Ijaz Ahmad from Makara Capital.Website: https://www.mineconom.gov.kg/ Address: 720040, Bishkek, Abdumomunov St, 207Fax: +996 (312) 66-18-37

