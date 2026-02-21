2B3D’s Actionverse Film Festival - Feb 22nd Historic Lido Theater

2B3D ActionVerse Film Festival Logo 2B3D.Com Logo C.E.O. 2B3D Rob Bell

2B3D’s Actionverse Film Festival: Celebrating Action Sports Legacy with Award-Winning Films.

This is the start of a new platform that will be used to showcase the Legends of Action Sports” — 2B3D Rob Bell

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2B3D’s Actionverse Film Festival: Celebrating Action Sports Legacy with Award-Winning Films.2B3D Inc., a leader in Web3 gaming and immersive digital experiences, today announces its first annual Actionverse Film Festival on February 22, 2026, at the historic Lido Theater in Newport Beach, California. The event runs from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and highlights action sports culture through independent filmmaking, while debuting 2B3D's Action Sports unique digital collectibles (UDCs) featuring legends from surf, skate, snowboarding, and football.The evening begins with an 18+ screening of the psychological horror-thriller "Don't Let Them Out" (4:00 PM–6:00 PM), followed by an all-ages program headlined by the documentary "Wayward: How Women Changed Snowboarding". This lineup reflects 2B3D's vision for an ongoing action sports film festival that combines storytelling, digital innovation, and philanthropy.All profits from $25 day passes benefit Costa Mesa United, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting youth sports grants and facility improvements in the Costa Mesa area."Wayward: How Women Changed Snowboarding", directed by Mia Lambson Brady, is a feature-length documentary spanning 40+ years of women's contributions to the sport. It features rare archival footage and interviews with over 30 influential riders, including Anna Gasser, Jamie Anderson, and Kelly Clark. Presented by YETI and supported by Burton, Sun Bum, and Woodward, this early West Coast screening follows its world premiere at Woodward Park City."Don't Let Them Out", written and directed by Lila McLaughlin, is an award-winning psychological horror-thriller starring Bonnie Root (Best Actress winner), Louis Ferreira, and Emily Rios. The film has earned multiple Best Feature Film awards, Best Female Filmmaker recognition, and strong festival circuit interest with worldwide distribution offers.The event includes a live showcase of 2B3D's Action Sports UDCs, connecting real-world sports heroes to digital assets in the Actionverse ecosystem. This ties into 2B3D's portfolio, including the MMORPG StormRiders/ActionVerse, AstroBowl multiplayer experiences, MedQuest/VRX therapeutic VR, and the "2B3D's Into the ActionVerse" YouTube podcast.Robert Bell, CEO of 2B3D Inc., said: "This film festival is a perfect fit for our 2B3D Actionverse, helping to showcase action sports legends in-game through our collectibles and now through the film festival itself."Mia Lambson Brady, director of "Wayward: How Women Changed Snowboarding," said: "We are very excited to have our film showcased at the historic Lido Theater in Newport Beach! Lila McLaughlin, director, producer, and writer of the award-winning film "Don't Let Them Out," said: "We are happy to have our film play at this Historic Theater. Teaming up with 2B3D and Costa Mesa United."The festival is proudly supported by our generous sponsors: Green Room Sports, Neptune Design Build Co., Onshore Mechanical HVAC, Electric, & Refrigeration Servicing SoCal, Triton - Men's Fashion, Newport Beach Days, and Darlene Stinson Realtor @ TNG Real Estate. film previews , and details: https://2b3d.com/actionverse-film-festival . Follow 2B3D at https://2b3d.com/links/ for updates, including the "2B3D's Into the ActionVerse" YouTube podcast.About 2B3D Inc.Headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, 2B3D Inc. builds immersive Web3 ecosystems blending gaming, digital collectibles, and real-world impact. Visit www.2b3d.com for more.Media Contact:Nathaniel Free, C.C.O.2B3D Inc.Email: info@2b3d.com(949)-910-9069

