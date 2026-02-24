Alemba Heads to ITSX Summit 2026: Unifying ITSM and ESM for a Smarter, More Resilient Public Sector

Edinburgh‑based ITSM provider brings 25 PinkVERIFY™‑certified processes, real‑world council and NHS case studies

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alemba, a global provider of enterprise‑grade IT service management software and a homegrown UK technology partner, will exhibit at ITSX Summit 2026 on 5 March at Dynamic Earth, Edinburgh. The company will showcase how Alemba Service Manager unifies IT service management and enterprise service management on a single, independently certified platform, purpose‑built for the unique demands of UK public sector organisations.Across UK councils, NHS trusts, police services, and higher education institutions, IT and corporate service leaders are under pressure to consolidate fragmented tools, reduce the total cost of ownership, and demonstrate audit readiness. Many are trapped between expensive, over‑complex global platforms and dated legacy systems that cannot scale. Alemba Service Manager, independently PinkVERIFY™ certified for 25 ITSM processes , offers a proven alternative: one platform, one data model, and one consistent experience for every service domain—from IT and facilities to HR and finance.“ITSX Summit is where UK public sector service professionals come to find practical, no‑compromise solutions,” said Simon Nugent, General Manager at Alemba. “We’re proud to bring Alemba Service Manager home to Edinburgh and show why councils, NHS bodies, and emergency services are choosing our platform. It is not just ITSM software; it is a smarter, unified approach to service management that reduces complexity, strengthens compliance, and improves outcomes for citizens and staff.”On the Stand: What Visitors Can ExpectLive, Interactive Platform DemonstrationsAlemba’s product experts will guide visitors through Alemba Service Manager’s intuitive interface, fast‑to‑configure workflows, and powerful automation capabilities. See how Smarter Service Management looks and feels in practice.Unified ITSM + ESM in ActionLearn how a single PinkVERIFY‑certified platform can serve both IT and corporate service teams—eliminating silos, cutting licensing waste, and delivering a consumer‑grade experience across the entire organisation.Real‑World Public Sector Use CasesExplore how Alemba customers, including UK councils, NHS trusts, police services, and universities, have streamlined service delivery, reduced resolution times, and achieved audit‑ready compliance without costly customisation.Face‑to‑Face with UK‑Based ITSM ExpertsAlemba’s Edinburgh‑headquartered consultants will be on hand to discuss your specific challenges, whether you are reviewing current ITSM tools, planning a consolidation programme, or embarking on a broader service transformation.Independently Certified, Uniquely PositionedWith 25 PinkVERIFY‑certified processes, Alemba Service Manager is one of the most extensively validated ITSM platforms available globally and among the few UK-headquartered vendors with this breadth of certification. This independent validation provides public sector organisations with immediate, defensible assurance during internal audits, procurement evaluations, and regulatory inspections.Alemba’s certification portfolio continues to expand. Following the January 2026 announcement of 25 certified processes, the company remains focused on deepening its support for regulated industries, including ongoing investment in UK-public-sector-specific capabilities.What’s Next for Alemba in the UK Public SectorITSX Summit 2026 marks the beginning of a year‑long commitment to the UK public sector. Alemba will:Launch new ESM accelerators tailored for local government, healthcare, and blue‑light services.Expand its customer community programme, enabling peer‑to‑peer knowledge sharing among UK public sector service leaders.Deepen integrations with UK‑wide systems and standards, reducing implementation friction for new customers.About AlembaAlemba Ltd., headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, is a global provider of enterprise‑grade IT service management software. Trusted by enterprise and public sector customers in healthcare, government, finance, and utilities—including UK councils, NHS trusts, police services, and higher education institutions—Alemba Service Manager (ASM) offers powerful, flexible, and user‑friendly tools for managing IT services and digital workflows. With a strong focus on customer success and independently validated ITSM best practices, Alemba helps organisations drive efficiency, improve service quality, and support digital transformation initiatives. Learn more at www.alemba.com

