Olympic Silver Medalist Viktor Thorup Races to Historic Podium Finish Wearing Intake Breathing Magnetic Nasal Strip

Intake Breathing's Patented Magnetic Nasal Strip Proven at the Highest Level of Elite Sport as Thorup Delivers Denmark's First Winter Olympic Medal in 28 years

Elite athletes don't leave anything to chance — every advantage matters, and Intake delivered when it counted most. This is what Intake Breathing was built for.” — Alex Hauck

MILANO, LOMBARDY, ITALY, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intake Breathing, the creator of the viral magnetic nasal strip, today announced that its nasal breathing technology has been validated at the pinnacle of elite sport. Danish speed skater Viktor Thorup wore the Intake Breathing Nasal Strip while racing to a silver medal in the Men's Mass Start at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games — proving that Intake performs when the stakes are at their absolute highest.In one of the most dramatic races of the Games, Thorup executed a daring breakaway alongside gold medalist Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands, pulling ahead of the field in the opening laps and building an insurmountable half-lap lead over a stacked pack that included defending Olympic champion Bart Swings and American phenom Jordan Stolz. The result delivered Denmark's first Winter Olympic medal since 1998 and only the country's second in history — a performance that demanded every possible competitive edge, including optimized breathing.Intake's presence on the Olympic podium marks a defining milestone for the brand and a powerful proof point for nasal breathing technology in elite competition. Originally engineered for motocross athletes competing under extreme physical conditions, Intake has now been battle-tested at the Olympic level — the ultimate arena for human performance."When an athlete wins an Olympic medal wearing your product, it removes all doubt," said Intake Breathing CEO Alex Hauck. "Viktor's silver medal is the strong validation of our technology . Elite athletes don't leave anything to chance — every advantage matters, and Intake delivered when it counted most. This is what our technology was built for."About Intake Breathing's Magnetic Nasal Strip TechnologyUnlike traditional adhesive nasal strips, Intake uses a patented magnetic system in which two medical-grade, hypoallergenic adhesive tabs anchor to the sides of the nose and connect to a flexible, reusable external band. The system dramatically opens nasal passages up to 80% wider, delivering consistent airflow during even the most intense physical exertion. Originally engineered for motocross athletes, Intake's sweat-resistant design has been trusted by over one million users — from weekend warriors to world-class competitors.Key HighlightsOlympic-Proven Technology: Viktor Thorup wore Intake Breathing's magnetic nasal strip during competition and won silver — proving the product performs at the elite level where fractions of a second determine the podium.Historic Performance: Thorup earned Denmark's first Winter Olympic medal in 28 years, finishing with silver in the Men's Mass Start speed skating event at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.Built for the World's Best Athletes: From its origins in professional motocross to the Olympic ice, Intake's patented magnetic design has been engineered and tested to withstand the most demanding conditions in sport — sweat, speed, and the pressure of global competition.Visible on the World Stage: Millions of viewers worldwide watched Thorup compete wearing Intake, bringing the brand unprecedented exposure in elite sport.The Competitive Edge That Stays On: Unlike traditional nasal strips that slip, collapse, or fail under intense exertion, Intake's magnetic system stayed secure through 16 grueling laps of Olympic mass start racing — exactly as designed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.