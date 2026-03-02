Life Assure Raises Awareness as More Seniors Choose to Age in Place Across Canada

Life Assure Encourages Seniors And Their Families To Take Safety Precautions When Considering An Aging In Place Lifestyle

CANADA, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Canada’s population ages, a growing majority of older adults are choosing to remain in their own homes rather than transition to assisted living. This approach - commonly known as “aging in place” - refers to the ability to safely live independently in one’s own home and community, regardless of age.

Life Assure, a Canadian medical alert provider, is raising awareness about the importance of home safety planning as more seniors make this choice.

Research consistently shows strong demand for aging in place. According to the National Institute on Ageing at Toronto Metropolitan University, 78% of Canadian seniors want to stay in their own homes for as long as possible.

However, housing readiness remains a concern. In North America, only about 10% of homes are considered “aging-ready.” An “aging-ready” home should include features that can enhance safety for seniors, such as step-free entry, a bedroom and bathroom on the main floor, and accessible design elements, such as a walk-in bathtub and non-slip mats.

It is important to know that falls remain one of the most serious risks facing older adults. As stated by the Public Health Agency of Canada, 20–30% of Canadian seniors experience at least one fall each year. This is especially concerning, as falls are the leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations among older Canadians. These findings underscore the need for proactive home safety planning.

Life Assure encourages seniors and their families to consider the following improvements to support safe “aging in place”:

1. Prevent Falls and Improve Safety

Install grab bars in bathrooms and near toilets

Add non-slip mats in showers and tubs

Remove loose rugs and clutter

Improve lighting in hallways, entrances, and stairways

Simple adjustments can significantly reduce fall risk.

2. Enhance Accessibility

Install ramps or stairlifts where needed

Widen doorways to accommodate walkers or wheelchairs

Use lever-style door handles and easy-turn faucets

Ensure commonly used items are within easy reach

Accessible design allows seniors to maintain independence longer.

3. Update Bathrooms and Key Living Areas

Consider walk-in showers or walk-in tubs

Install handheld showerheads

Add raised toilet seats

Improve task lighting in kitchens

4. Leverage Technology for Peace of Mind

Technology plays an increasingly important role in aging safely at home. Options include:

Medical alert systems and fall detection devices, such as those offered by Life Assure.

Smart lighting and thermostats

Voice-activated assistants for reminders

For Canadian seniors, Life Assure, Canada’s highest rated medical alert provider, offers a nationally monitored medical alert system designed to provide 24/7 emergency response support at home or on the go. Medical alert systems can significantly reduce response times during emergencies, which is critical in fall-related incidents where timely assistance improves outcomes.

5. Plan Ahead for Ongoing Support

Schedule a home safety assessment

Discuss long-term plans with family members

Explore community-based services such as meal delivery and transportation

Coordinate with healthcare providers

Early planning allows families to make thoughtful modifications gradually rather than reacting after a crisis.

Raising Awareness for Senior Safety in Canada

As more Canadian seniors choose to age in place, safety awareness becomes increasingly important. While the desire for independence is strong, successful aging at home requires preparation, smart home modifications, and access to emergency support.

Life Assure encourages families to begin conversations early and take practical steps to create safer, more comfortable living environments that support independence and peace of mind.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.