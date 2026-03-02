Your Startup Operations Sets a New Standard for the Best Virtual Assistant Company for Event Businesses

Co-Founders of Your Startup Operations Your Startup Operations Logo Alexis Schomer and Jenna Henao working on laptops

YSO helps event and service businesses scale with vetted VAs, structured onboarding, and operational systems that reduce founder dependency and burnout.

Founders often become the bottleneck without realizing it. Our role is to help remove that dependency by putting structure in place so work continues to move forward even when the founder steps away.” — Alexis Schomer

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami, FL — Event-based businesses are scaling faster than ever. But behind the revenue growth, many founders face a hidden crisis: operational chaos. Administrative overload, constant coordination, and the pressure to stay involved in every detail have become common challenges across the industry. In response to this growing need, Your Startup Operations (YSO) has emerged as one of the best virtual assistant companies supporting event-driven businesses with structured, long-term operational support.Founded by operations specialists Alexis Schomer and Jenna Henao, Your Startup Operations was built to solve a problem the founders experienced firsthand: businesses that rely too heavily on the owner to function. While many companies turn to virtual assistants to relieve workload, YSO identified a critical gap in the market. Delegation often fails because the systems, training, and oversight required for success are missing.YSO’s approach goes beyond traditional virtual assistant placement. The company focuses on building the operational foundation that allows support roles to function independently and consistently. This includes documenting workflows, creating clear standard operating procedures, onboarding virtual assistants with defined expectations, and maintaining ongoing support to ensure quality does not slip as businesses grow.Unlike traditional VA agencies that pool generic candidates and match based on availability, Your Startup Operations has built a rigorous recruitment process designed to ensure the right fit from day one. The company conducts extensive outreach to identify qualified candidates, followed by multiple rounds of screening calls, skill-based assessments, and final interviews. Before a virtual assistant is ever introduced to a client, they complete a paid trial; performing real client work under YSO's quality review. Only after proving their ability to deliver do candidates get matched with clients—and that match is based on skill, experience, and personality alignment, not just availability. This level of rigor ensures that clients receive not just any virtual assistant, but the right virtual assistant for their specific business needs.“Founders often become the bottleneck without realizing it,” said Alexis Schomer, Co-Founder of Your Startup Operations. “They are involved in every decision, every follow-up, and every approval. Our role is to help remove that dependency by putting structure in place so work continues to move forward even when the founder steps away.”Your Startup Operations primarily supports service-based and event businesses that require high levels of coordination, communication, and time-sensitive execution. These businesses often manage client inquiries, contracts, certificates of insurance, scheduling, invoicing, vendor coordination, and post-event follow-ups simultaneously. Without proper systems, this workload can quickly become unsustainable.By combining vetted virtual assistants with process documentation and managed onboarding, YSO helps clients get their time back while reducing operational strain. Clients working with Your Startup Operations commonly report freeing up 20-30 hours per week, improving response times, and gaining confidence that work will be completed accurately without constant oversight. In several recent client engagements, service-based businesses have documented measurable operational improvements within the first 90 days, including reduced owner involvement and faster lead follow-up cycles, as outlined in YSO’s event operations case studies Jenna Henao, Founder of Your Startup Operations, emphasized the importance of structure in delegation. “Hiring help is not enough. Without clear processes and ownership, founders end up managing instead of leading. We focus on turning what lives in an entrepreneur’s head into documented systems their team can follow with confidence.”YSO’s model has gained attention as more founders seek sustainable growth rather than short-term relief. Instead of positioning virtual assistants as a quick fix, they frame delegation as a process that requires intention, clarity, and support over time. This philosophy has resonated with business owners looking to grow beyond six figures without sacrificing personal well-being or creative focus.In an industry where burnout is often normalized, Your Startup Operations offers an alternative path. By addressing the operational challenges that keep company leaders tied to day-to-day tasks, the company helps businesses scale with stability rather than stress.As demand for reliable event operations support continues to rise, Your Startup Operations is setting a new standard for how virtual assistant services can be delivered. Through a combination of systems, training, and ongoing involvement, YSO positions itself as a trusted partner for entrepreneurs ready to build businesses that run without constant founder intervention.About Your Startup OperationsYour Startup Operations is a virtual assistant and operations support company dedicated to helping service-based and event-driven businesses delegate effectively. Founded by operations experts Alexis Schomer and Jenna Henao, YSO provides vetted virtual assistants, documented workflows, structured onboarding, and ongoing management to ensure delegation leads to lasting relief. The company works with founders to build operational systems that support growth, consistency, and long-term sustainability.For more information, visit yourstartupoperations.com

Your Startup Operations Intro Video from Alexis Schomer & Jenna Henao

